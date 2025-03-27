Houston baseball chops down ‘Jacks in record shattering 9-2 victory

Houston baseball cruised to its second straight win, overpowering Stephen F. Austin 9-2. Thanks to standout pitching and offense that backed it up, the Cougars sent the Lumberjacks back to Nacogdoches with a chip on their shoulder.

Solis sets the tone

Sophomore pitcher Alex Solis shone throughout the night, earning his first win of the season. Through six strong innings, he allowed just four hits and two runs while striking out eight. Solis’ eight strikeouts doubled his previous record of four against Kansas.

Solis wasted no time in making his presence known, retiring the first three batters on just seven pitches. Even as the Lumberjacks threatened in the second with runners in scoring position, Solis remained calm, striking out the next three batters to escape the jam unscathed.

“He (Solis) was fantastic,” junior infielder Tyler Cox said. “He’s got absolutely electric stuff and when he can get his pitches going in different directions, he keeps hitters off balance.”

The bullpen kept Solis’ momentum alive, allowing only two hits over the final three innings without giving up a single walk. The Cougars’ pitching staff finished the night with 11 strikeouts, silencing SFA’s offense.

Cox Leads Offense

While Houston’s pitching kept the game on lock, the Cougars’ bats took charge as they stunned the Lumberjacks.

Cox cut through SFA’s pitching, driving in a career high 4-RBIs on three hits.

Cox started his offensive onslaught in the third inning, knocking a single up the middle to bring in the Cougars’ second run. He added two more runs in the sixth with another single, extending Houston’s lead to 7-2. Cox capped off his performance with an RBI double in the eighth before returning to the dugout.

Houston takes early lead

Sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard opened the first with a sharp double down the left-field line and quickly stole third for his 16th stolen base of the season. Junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez, who played designated hitter, followed with a clean single, sending Broussard home for an early 1-0 lead.

Even after getting ahead, Houston kept the pressure on. After a single by sophomore outfielder Xavier Perez and a sacrifice bunt from senior third baseman Aaron Lugo, the bases were loaded. Junior infielder Carsten Sabathia drew a walk, bringing in another run and making it 2-0.

“We had our minds sharp and we were ready to play today,” Cox said.

Securing the win

The Cougars took advantage of SFA’s mistakes in the fourth. After an error in the fourth inning allowed senior designated hitter Kenneth Jimenez to reach first, he sparked an undeniable momentum for the Cougars. Even though he was tagged out at home, junior outfielder Cade Climie delivered a clutch two-RBI double down the left field line, pushing the score to 4-1.

Redshirt freshman outfielder Evan Haeger added to the tally in the eighth after a stolen base and a throwing error advanced him to third. Sophomore infielder Anthony Avalos knocked an infield single to bring Haeger home, extending the Cougars’ lead to 8-2. Cox added his final RBI soon after, locking in the 9-2 victory.

With their win, the Cougars improve to 14-10 on the season as they prepare to take on TCU at Schroeder Park. The Cougars will face the Horned Frogs on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

[email protected]