Popular University: SJP demands for release of activists, UH to protect students from ICE

Last week, Thursday March 20, the Students for Justice in Palestine HTX organized Popular University and protested at Student Center North in response to the recent arrests of activists Mahmoud Khalil and Leqaa Kordia.

Khalil is a former student of University of Columbia, whereas Kordia is a current student at the same university.

The activists were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after playing significant roles in protests at the New York campus. The Houston Chronicle also covered the event.

“These kinds of arbitrary arrests will happen on this campus because we are in the South, under a Republican governor,” said political science junior and SJP member Joe Baker. “Our entire administration is massively zionist and republican and will not protect their students from I.C.E.”

Baker believes that the protesters did not commit any crimes and the arrests were made in an attempt to deport them.

“The Republicans are going to use any tactic under their belt to suppress the Palestinian movement,” Baker said.

The organization finds a common theme in repression from the University. They ask for leadership and community instead.

This call for justice from SJP does not end at Khalil and Kordia, but for all students. They know there are many students at risk from I.C.E., so this fight is for everyone.

“It’s very important we hold our University accountable. They are running the forefront of our education,” said computer science junior Maryam El-Rasheedy.

Other than the release of the activists from the custody of I.C.E, SJP had two more demands.

They want the University divest from weapon manufacturers and companies complicit in Israel’s occupation and genocide of the Palestinians, and to establish itself as a sanctuary from I.C.E.

“I hope more students are aware that detentions are unlawful. We need to know more about them and know this could happen to any of us,” El-Rasheedy said.

Blocked Stairs

The original plan for the Popular University was to organize a sit-in at the stairs at the Student Center South.

However, upon entering the SC South, the stairs were blocked off and a sign was posted.

“This area is closed until the NCAA Tournament: UH vs SIU Edwardsville. Starts at 1:00 P.M,” the notice stated.

However, the restriction of the stairs is a regular occurrence for the basketball games, said Director of Media Relation Bryan Luhnin in an email to the Cougar.

“For the past few years, the stairs at the Student Center South have been closed prior to the start of the UH men’s basketball NCAA Tournament games to reserve them for the watch party,” Luhn said. “There were similar closures for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament. These closures were communicated via signage in the SC South.”

There were many complaints and frustrations from SJP, who stated they were not informed about the restriction. Baker believes that this was not a coincidence.

Other SJP members found this act as a compliment to the organization’s strength. An SJP member stated it proves how much power the organization holds.

“I find it empowering, primarily because it shows they are scared of any existence of SJP,” the member said. “The University finds fear in people being aware that they are directly funding genocide.”

Members firmly believe that they are simply students of UH, sitting peacefully and coming together for something they feel is right.

“That was such a cheap play,” said political science junior Cameron Corbin. “Even for President Khator, I wasn’t expecting her to go that low but she’s going lower and lower.”

Popular University

The SJP wanted to focus on the educational aspects for their cause. This included topics like the use of AI face detection during protests, the Palestinian experience and reading from the book, Salt Houses.

An SJP member said that the media is shifting so many things. These teachings are meant to make their presence known and iron out the twisted narratives.

“We’re using the book club as a vehicle to discuss, and for people to not only experience solidarity, but to feel heard and connected,” said an SJP member. “We’re doing this as a means to empower students and help reclaim identities within diasporas as a whole.”

The organization believes that the conversations about political prisoners and fellow activists is vital. However, they find it hard to clearly communicate these goals because of preconceived notions.

People take SJP as an idealist, radical organization that doesn’t have any foundation. These sit-ins are for fun, to make friends and is a great way to be introduced into activism, said an SJP member.

“Every single thing we do is directly done to help push for very specific goals,” the member said. “We are very strategic, and we try to do everything we do with purpose.”

Protest

During the end of the Popular University, the group traveled to Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Paul Kittle’s office and delivered letters of demands.

They were then asked to move outside by police after chanting inside.

The protesters moved to the flag poles outside SC North, where they stood with Palestinian flags. They restated their demands and asked students to not be afraid to speak out against genocide.

“Based on today’s interactions, I felt like it was very peaceful and positive for the most part,” said UH alum and legal observer Sara Milene Geiger. “It’s definitely coming across that the University doesn’t want SJP to be vocal.”

