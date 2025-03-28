Mailbag: Houston men’s basketball Sweet 16 showdown, player futures

The Sweet 16 is here, and with a dwindling number of schools still fighting for a national title, the stakes are only getting higher. Assistant sports editor Ashton Grissom and sports writer Sean Paul answered fan questions ahead of Houston’s Friday matchup with No. 4 seed Purdue.

How does Houston’s defensive intensity compare to Purdue’s style? – Brayden Blauer via X

Sean: Purdue’s defensive style, ingrained in their philosophy by former coach Gene Keady and enhanced by Matt Painter, emphasizes hustle, effort on every possession and dominance on the boards. Offensively, they run a controlled system with a focus on pick-and-roll plays, utilizing the talents of junior guard Braden Smith and junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. Smith is the team’s primary playmaker, averaging 8.5 assists per game (second in the nation), while also contributing 16 points per game. Kaufman-Renn offers a versatile scoring threat, with the ability to score both inside and out, rebound, and dish out assists.

Defensively, Purdue plays a compact, team-oriented style, with an emphasis on defending the rim and forcing tough shots from their opponents.

This approach mirrors Houston’s defensive identity under coach Kelvin Sampson. The Cougars demand 100% effort from every player on defense. Houston’s defense is aggressive, versatile and thrives on forcing turnovers across the floor, refusing to allow easy shots. That intensity has led to the Cougars being ranked as the top defensive team in the country, according to KenPom, with an impressive defensive rating of 88.

What will Houston need offensively to secure a victory over Purdue?-Sean Brown via X

Sean: To secure a win over Purdue, Houston will need to keep their offense flowing and dynamic. The Cougars are a team full of players who can take over games when necessary. Graduate forward J’Wan Roberts has shown his ability to dominate in the paint, particularly in tight moments. Graduate guard L.J. Cryer and redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp are two of the best shooters in the nation, and junior guard Milos Uzan has also proven to be a reliable scorer in clutch situations.

Even when shots aren’t falling, the Cougars have a strong attitude, always fighting for extra scoring opportunities. They lead the nation in second-chance points with 8.2 per game, and they’ve averaged 11.7 per game in their last three contests. If Houston can maintain their consistency on offense, much like they do on defense, it’ll have a solid chance of outplaying Purdue.

Who has the deepest roster left, and who is the biggest threat to Houston?-rickit10 via X

Ashton: Depth is a critical factor in March, as teams face quick turnarounds and back-to-back games. Houston has tremendous depth this season. Redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux, who missed most of last season after tearing his Achilles, has returned healthy, averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Senior forward Ja’Vier Francis, once a starter, now provides significant contributions off the bench, averaging 5.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Francis made the game-sealing block in Houston’s victory over Gonzaga. Senior guard Mylik Wilson adds further depth, contributing 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Known for his aggressive playstyle, Wilson is a spark plug off the bench for the Cougars.

With a strong starting five, plus a bench that can step up when needed, Houston’s depth makes them a real contender for a deep run.

As for the biggest threat to Houston, I’d say Duke. The Blue Devils, who knocked Houston out in last year’s Sweet 16, are even better this season. Freshman forward Cooper Flagg, projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has been dominant throughout the tournament. Duke also boasts senior guard Tyrese Proctor, who averages 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Additionally, guards Sion James and Kon Knueppel form one of the nation’s top shooting duos, with the two combining for 39.8% from behind the arc.

Duke’s lineup is loaded with talent, and with the depth and experience of their bench, they’re easily one of the most talented teams left in the tournament. They’ll be a tough opponent for any team they face.

What would an Elite Eight appearance mean for Houston’s program?-rickit10 via X

Ashton: An Elite Eight appearance would further solidify Houston’s place among the nation’s elite programs, showcasing their talent and consistency on a national stage. With their 81-76 win over Gonzaga, Houston advanced to their sixth consecutive Sweet 16, the longest active streak in the country. Sampson’s high standards for the program mean that an Elite Eight appearance would fall just short of their ultimate goal.

“We’ve set a lot of goals as a team, and we’ve hit all of them so far,” Uzan said. “We have one more goal we want to reach, and we’re on the right path.”

Could junior guard Milos Uzan declare for this year’s NBA draft?-Richard Alberigo via email

Sean: If Uzan declares for the draft this year, I’d expect him to be a mid-to-late second-round pick. His development throughout the season has been impressive. With his decision-making, basketball IQ and unselfish play, Uzan has evolved into a strong playmaker, always looking to get his teammates involved while keeping the offense in rhythm. He’s a solid passer who doesn’t turn the ball over often. His motor is always running, and he’s capable on both ends of the floor. While not a volume shooter, he makes his shots count, especially off the catch. He can space the floor and create opportunities when the ball is in his hands. Uzan isn’t a below-the-rim finisher, but he’s compensated by adding a floater to his scoring arsenal. His defense, a hallmark of any Kelvin Sampson-led player, is strong. He can guard multiple positions, transition well, and make hustle plays with his intensity.

That said, Uzan does have a few areas of concern. He’s not the quickest player off the dribble, and his handles limit his ability to create separation from defenders. Defensively, his slender frame, weighing in at just 190 pounds, could be a disadvantage when facing stronger, more physical guards. Offensively, Uzan will need to be more aggressive and expand his scoring arsenal. While he’s capable of taking over games, he tends to defer to his teammates too often.

Despite these concerns, Uzan’s skill set and work ethic could help him carve out a role in the NBA if he decides to take that leap.

Be sure to follow @thecougarsports on X or email us at [email protected] to participate in the next mailbag.