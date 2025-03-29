Houston men’s basketball advances to first Elite Eight since 2022 with win over Purdue

Junior guard Milos Uzan hit the game-winning layup, capping a 22-point night with a career-high six 3-pointers, as the top-seeded Houston men’s basketball punched its eighth ticket in school history to the Elite Eight with a 62-60 win over No. 4 seed Purdue in the Midwest Regional on Friday night in Indianapolis, Ind.

A 3-pointer from Purdue’s sophomore forward Camden Heide tied the game at 60 with only 35 seconds left.

Houston secured one last chance with 2.9 seconds remaining after the ball went out on Purdue. Uzan inbounded the ball to sophomore forward Joseph Tugler, drawing two defenders toward Cryer, the intended recipient. With a numbers advantage near the inbound play, Tugler hit Uzan with a bounce pass, setting up the game-winning layup, which dropped through the hoop with 0.9 seconds left to send Houston to its first Elite Eight since 2022.

“Finding a way to win is what we have done pretty good at all year,” coach Kelvin Sampson said.

The Cougars weathered nearly every punch. They led as many as 10 points during the second half, but the Boilermakers began to burn away their lead, going on a 14-4 run.

Houston’s leading scorer, graduate guard L.J. Cryer, scored five points, 10 below his season average. He scored his first basket with 15:29 remaining in the second half. He went 2-for-13 from the floor, but his second make came in the form of a critical 3-pointer just over three minutes left to give Houston a 60-55 lead.

Houston’s backcourt faced more adversity after graduate guard Mylik Wilson spent the latter portion of the second half in the locker room after slamming his head on the hardwood. He will undergo further evaluation.

The team went a combined 9-30 in the first half from the floor in what often felt like a road environment in Lucas Oil Stadium, just 65 miles from Purdue’s campus, but the Cougars got the job done the Houston way.

The Cougars opened the second half on a 13-4 run to briefly erase a 31-29 deficit at the break. Later in the half, Uzan hit 3-pointers on back-to-back Houston possessions to give Houston a 10-point lead.

In total, Houston scored 20 second-chance points to Purdue’s nine and outrebounded the Boilermakers 38-29. It was a crucial edge in what Sampson calls “unscripted points” that kept the Cougars alive.

Despite its effort to keep the game in its control, Houston had to manage Purdue’s early firepower, especially from junior guard Fletcher Loyer, who scored nine of Purdue’s first 13 points and finished the half with 12. He only scored four points during the second half, missing all four of his three-point attempts.

Redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp racked up the second-highest point total with 17, second only to Uzan, who shot 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Houston is now 33-4 on the season and is 6-1 when trailing at the half.

“Everyone knows how the tournament goes, but I think they have enough pieces to win it all,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

The Cougars will now turn around to face No. 2 seed Tennessee in the Elite Eight round on Sunday, March 31, at 1:20 p.m. CT on CBS.

