“Beaten, battered, bruised”: SGA officially shuts down

Wednesday, Mar. 26, the Student Government Association convened for their last Senate meeting. As of now, the 61st administration ceases to exist.

SGA needed to pass their new constitution with the student body in order to continue operating as an organization. However, despite holding two student referendums, the constitution failed to pass.

“No constitution, no organization,” said former Speaker of the Senate Tav Cockrell. “March 31, the executive offices will be locked. We’re starting the process of clearing our offices out.”

The total student population of the University as of Fall 2024 is 52,516, according to Forbes.

However, in the final vote, only 457 students participated which constitutes for a low percentage of just 0.87. Out of this, only 188 students voted for passing the constitution.

What led to the end of 61st Administration

The SGA was put under a mandate by Student Affairs on Nov. 6, 2024, upon receiving a letter authored by Vice President for Student Affairs Paul Kittle.

This mandate required the organization to create and pass a new set of bylaws and constitution in order to operate as an organization.

The mandate was a result of weakened checks and balances in SGA bylaws and the failure to fill vacant positions in a timely manner.

SGA lifted their mandate on Feb. 12, after 98 days of deliberation, by passing the new bylaws and constitution. However, despite this, the organization still required the student body to approve the constitution.

Since the student body did not pass the constitution, the 61st administration no longer exists.

“I feel beaten, battered and bruised,” said former Vice President Austin Craig. “I hope the organization can continue to grow, and will get where it needs to be in providing for the student body.”

New future of SGA moving forward

SGA’s Executive branch and Senate will remain vacant for the rest of the spring semester and the upcoming summer.

“This is what you would say is f—- around and finding out. We f—- around, and now we’re finding out,” Cockrell said. “There’s nothing any of us up here or any of you out there can do about it.”

Elections for the 62nd administration will take place in fall 2025, which will then fill the vacant positions.

Ten external consultants from similar SGAs of other public colleges will be brought in to give recommendations and advise UH’s SGA on how best to move forward.

“We are looking for advisors at similar types of public sized schools that have a similar SGA structure,” said Legislative branch advisor and Student Center Executive Director Eve Esch. “They’ll review all previous documents, meetings and things like that so we can get everything started back up again in the fall.”

Not all SGA members will be leaving the organization as Judicial branch members and SGA committee representatives will continue to serve.

Because of this, former SGA President Diego Arriaga will continue to serve in the SGA as the student representative on the President’s Task Force.

Student Ambassadors will be selected by administration and be present at orientations to encourage involvement in the fall when the organization resumes normal operations.

Final legislation, bills, decisions

The SGA passed four bills in their last two meetings before the dissolution.

“We had a good run, let’s wrap it up and hope for the best,” Cockrell said at a previous meeting on Mar. 19. “We can lay down and die, or try again.”

The Improving Visibility and Lighting of Emergency Poles on Campus Act was passed. The University will re-wrap the poles in a red color which will turn pink in order to increase visibility of emergency poles on campus.

The UHPD Transparency and Accountability Act was passed as well, which requires a UHPD report in the first 3 months of every semester regarding crime and how the department plans to address it.

The third bill was The SGA Sexual Emergency Preparedness Act, which would make emergency contraception such as Plan B and condoms available in the SGA offices.

The SGA would maintain a discreet and accessible system for students to obtain these resources.

The fourth bill passed was the SGA Unlocked Podcast. This will enable the organization to create video podcasts to provide an accessible platform for all members to communicate directly with students.

The bill was passed to provide transparency, insights into ongoing SGA projects and discuss key on-campus issues.

“It’s been a great run. It’s truly been an honor to serve and represent, and I mean that, even if things got cloudy,” Cockrell said. “Maybe more like a thunderstorm.”

Final reports

At the meeting, executive branch members gave their farewell speeches during the final reports.

“I’ve had great times, I’ve had horrible times, but I’m here at the end of it which is something I’m proud of,” Craig said. “At the end of the day, I was here for the students. I wish I could have done ten times more things despite those obstacles.”

Cockrell addressed the senate at the end of the meeting, congratulating SGA members who stayed throughout the administration.

“Everybody hears a plethora of things about SGA, some good, some bad,” Cockrell said. “I want you all to leave this administration and really think that no matter what hardships we faced, you were still here and you were able to represent.”

