Leftists are playing a losing game

The results of the 47th presidential election left many Americans, particularly those left-leaning, blindsided. Months later, contention remains, sparking heated conversations online.

These conversations have taken an unfortunate turn at points, with some liberal users proposing various forms of voter suppression, not even realizing they’re suggesting fascist ideas. This is part of a larger issue among leftists, with division growing among them by the day.

The growing divide between political parties within recent years has kept tensions high as radicalism has grown among both sides of the spectrum. It’s nearly impossible to scroll social media without encountering a heated debate, whether it sparks meaningful conversations or not.

Within these debates, some have suggested that only those with a college education be allowed to vote.

Though sometimes said as a joke, this idea comes from studies showing that Republican voters are less likely to have a college degree than their Democratic counterparts.

According to the Pew Research Center, those with a bachelor’s degree or more are 13% more likely to lean Democratic as of 2023. This disparity grows when considering postgraduate degrees.

Naturally, this has sparked hostility between parties, as many disparities do. Thus, social media users began to suggest that only those with formal education should be allowed to vote, or that their votes are more valuable.

The unfortunate reality of this idea is that it fails to acknowledge more than the general public. High education is entirely inaccessible to many, and barring the uneducated from voting would end up hurting minorities and working-class people.

While exact percentages vary by study, the racial makeup of college students in the U.S. is largely white. And sure, there has been an increase in enrollment by students of color over the years, but that doesn’t change the fact that as of now, the amount of white students is larger in comparison to any other race.

If only the college-educated were permitted to vote, people of color would ultimately be stuck with the short end of the stick. The same applies to lower-income households that simply can’t afford college.

Sure, these frustrations being put out into the masses may not be serious. One can say they’re tired of the dissenting party and wish to discard their votes without truly meaning it.

However, when leftist ideas are already so often disregarded as unreasonable and naive, it seems counterproductive to make such insensitive “jokes” when they’re bordering on fascism.

It’s also important to keep in mind that while leftists on X are dunking on conservatives for being uneducated, those same conservatives are actively trying to dismantle the Department of Education.

Given this, it’s no wonder sometimes that progressive ideas aren’t taken seriously. While we laugh over photoshopped images of J.D. Vance and shame Elon Musk for his poor attempts at making himself sound like a gamer, the current Republican majority is getting rid of valued education.

The reality is this: Donald Trump is currently in office, signing executive orders left and right that are much more impactful than a post online. DEI programs and the “woke left” are under fire and will continue to be until any sort of tangible change is made.

Considering this, is it really worth it to make a mockery of these pressing issues by simply laughing at conservatives online?

There is no perfect answer to political discussions, nor is there a straightforward course of action to combat conservative anti-intellectualism. It’s impossible to appeal to everyone, especially for leftists as they attempt to break into the media sphere.

However, it is clear that the left needs to find its footing, and not in fascist ideas. No matter how many digs one makes at Donald Trump, real change will not come from tongue-in-cheek posts and ignorant comments.

