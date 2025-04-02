Former Black Panther member uplifts Black youth at UH

March 20, the Houston Organization for Political Education hosted a former Black Panther member Veronza Bowers who was recently released after spending 51 years in prison. Bowers held his innocence the entire time he was incarcerated after being convicted by a jury on the charge of first-degree murder.

HOPE is a Black political education club that aims to educate, equip and empower the Black student body through events such as workshops, book clubs and open mic nights.

They frequently collaborate with other organizations on campus like the R.E.D. Poets Society, DeedsNotWords and Students for Justice in Palestine.

In a time where the topic of Black history is marginalized, it is critical for students to speak out and create communities to ensure the voices of the Black student body are heard and recognized.

“I think it’s important at this time to maintain and make sure that we’re still teaching Black history,” said the external coordinator of HOPE Saron Regassa. “Especially since a lot of it is being shut down, repressed and pushed out of the University and public education in general.”

The event began with an open mic where students and members of the community spoke up. They shared poetry and opinions about various topics such as the Black experience, self-love and current political events.

“This event is very insightful. I feel like I’m diving into history and hearing people’s minds on how they feel about what’s going on in the world and within the black community,” said psychology sophomore A’Joy Benn.“I’m seeing how we can liberate each other through words, poetry and music.”

Bowers has dedicated himself to practicing healing techniques and was able to expand this expertise while incarcerated by aiding fellow inmates with healing music.

Bowers was introduced on stage by the chair of the Malcolm X Commemoration committee and leader of the Sekou Odinga defense committee Dequi Kioni-sadiki who successfully campaigned for the release of her husband.

“I think it’s really amazing that we still have people from the Black Panther Party speaking to us to tell us their story and how they were treated in America,” said nursing sophomore Victoria Macharia.

Macharia mentioned how a lot of people died in the Black Panther Party and suffered because they were a part of it, making it important to hear these stories.

“I really think it’s amazing that former members are able to come here and give us some words of encouragement as the Black youth,” Macharia said.

This event was part of a month-long community gathering in Houston. From March 3-20, several events were organized to commemorate the work of Bowers, with the intent of bringing diverse communities together to speak on topics such as the Black male experience and the genocide in Palestine.

“I think in general, people are being open and honest which is very insightful to the public since we’re not really taught to open up, especially in this kind of way,” said political science junior Cody Zell. “It’s good that people are bringing up serious political issues like Palestine and women’s rights, this builds a better community on campus and around the city.”

The gathering was concluded with a guided meditation, led by Bowers.

Through their efforts, HOPE was also featured at a Rice research symposium, Dark Matter: Stem & The Arts in Black Houston on March 27.

[email protected]