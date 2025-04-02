Houston softball drops series to Utah Utes, salvages win on Sunday to avoid sweep

Houston softball lost the series this past weekend against the Utah Utes after falling in both games in the doubleheader on Friday.

However, the Cougars bounced back with a victory on Sunday to avoid the sweep. Houston is now 19-13 on the season, and 3-7 in conference play.

Cougars prevent the sweep with 5-2 win on Sunday

After a slow start for both teams in the first two frames, Houston was able to drive in four runs to take a strong 4-0 lead.

The Cougars added to their total with another run in the fourth on a triple by sophomore outfielder Jordee Wilkins and a sacrifice fly by freshman two-way Brooke Wells.

In the sixth, the Utes were able to get on the board after a two-run homer by freshman catcher Kennedy Proctor to bring the score to 5-2.

On the mound, redshirt sophomore pitcher Nicole Bodeux threw an impressive outing, pitching her first career complete game, including four strikeouts.

Cougars suffer 14-3 loss in game one of series doubleheader opener

Utah claimed a dominant victory in the first game of the series on Friday, securing a 14-3 win in five innings.

The Utes came out strong, scoring five runs in the opening frame, initiated by a triple by Proctor and doubles by junior utility Kayla Lyon and redshirt freshman utility Jolie Mayfield.

In the second inning, the momentum continued for the Utes, as they were able to score eight runs.

Sophomore utility Shonty Passi led the way, with a home run to drive in three runs.

An error by junior infielder Mandy Esman for the Cougars late in the second inning allowed the Utes to improve their score to eight runs.

In the fifth, the Cougars found their rhythm, and were able to improve the score to 3-14. However, an impressive outing by sophomore pitcher Shelbee Jones kept the Cougars at bay.

Throughout the game, the Cougars struggled in the batter’s box, only chalking four hits during the game, compared to Utah’s 13.

Cougars fall short as Utah stages dramatic 7th-inning comeback

Despite a strong showing by the Cougars in the second game of the double header on Friday, Utah was able to make a comeback in the final frame to hand the Cougars their second loss of the series 12-9.

In the seventh inning, the Utes completed the comeback led by a three-run homer by Proctor to bring the score 9-8.

However, Utah’s momentum continued, and a walk-off grand slam by junior catcher Emily Capobianco secured a 12-9 win for the Utes.

Houston started the game off strong, taking a 1-0 lead. Utah responded with a solo home run in the second, to bring the score to 1-1.

The Cougars fought back, and reclaimed the lead in the third frame off of a double by Wilkins.

The Cougars continued their momentum in the fourth, with Wells hitting her first career grand slam to improve the Cougars’ score to 7-1.

The Cougars were led by Wells, finishing 2-4 with four RBI. The Utes were led offensively by Proctor, hitting 3-4 with two homers and four RBI.

[email protected]