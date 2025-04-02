Ramadan tent supports Muslim community, delivers over 20,000 meals to the needy

UH Muslim Student Association, in collaboration with Islamic Relief USA, UH Faces of African Muslims and Houston Community College’s Muslim Student Association organized the annual Ramadan Tent to support the Muslim student community on campus.

The Tent was located outside of the A.D. Bruce Religion Center and served over 300 students every night for Iftar.

“It’s like a sanctuary,” said management information systems and finance sophomore Yusuf Anwar. “We have Wi-Fi, people do their schoolwork here, and even if someone isn’t on the volunteer list, they still jump in to help. It’s really become everyone’s project.”

The organization created a safe space not just for UH students, but also catered to supporting the vulnerable parts of the city as well.

Volunteers came together to prepare thousands of meal packages consisting of rice, beans, carrots and seasoning.

Similar to last year, the organization packaged about 20,000 meals that were later delivered to those in need.

The organization partnered with Outreach in the Barrio, a local nonprofit that supports homeless individuals.

Faith in action

For most of the volunteers, the act of giving and volunteering at the event carries a deep personal meaning, especially considering the state of the world.

“We’re fasting from sunrise to sunset, but some people are essentially fasting year-round because they have no access to food or water,” said biology junior Esa Mohammed. “Helping them makes me feel like I’m doing my part.”

Ramadan, for the Islamic community is a time for spiritual growth, but also a reminder to give back, Mohammed said. It’s also about getting closer to God and practicing charity.

Anwar leads the Ramadan Tent team as MSA’s Brothers’ Fajr Officer and emphasizes the spiritual significance of Ramadan.

For him, Ramadan is a chance to break bad habits and build good ones instead, and deepen trust in God, especially in uncertain times.

Many new volunteers mentioned how they weren’t aware of the volunteer opportunities last year, but this year’s outreach and visibility seemed stronger.

“I think the initiative has grown,” said computer engineering junior Ayah Elkaissi. “It’s always more fun with friends, and just knowing our work is going toward a good cause makes it worth it.”

Halfway through the event, volunteers had packaged more than 10,000 meals toward their 20,000-meal goal.

Volunteers and attendees have seen more engagement with the Tent this year, especially from non-Muslim students who stop by with questions or curiosity.

“We’ve improved a lot this year, meal distribution is more efficient, and we’re seeing higher turnout,” Anwar said. “The tent has become a space not just for Muslims, but for anyone who wants to learn or connect.”

Growing support

However, with the growing attendance, the demand for meals and resources has also increased. Last year’s fundraising goal of $65,000 grew to $80,000 this year.

But, along with that the community has also stepped up in response. The organizations reached their goal and even raised $20,000 alone on the final day.

“The support has been incredible,” Anwar said. “The money raised goes toward better meals, outreach and even sending a few students to Umrah.”

This Ramadan season marked the third year of the tent and according to returning volunteers, the tent has evolved into a more inclusive and intersectional space.

“There’s been a push to involve more cultural organizations like Bengali, Pakistani, Palestinian and others,” said public policy junior and returning volunteer Ibrahim Islam. “It’s about making sure everyone feels at home here.”

Islam also emphasized the importance of consistency, and how such acts of service are quite forms of defiance.

“Anyone can do something once and make a splash,” Islam said. “But showing up again next year, that’s what builds real community.”

