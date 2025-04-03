The pursuit of intellectualism is diminishing individuality

At this point in the technological timeline, the effects of phone addictions, excessive social media use and reduced attention spans are well documented. What was once new and exciting is now being turned against.

Nearly 50% of social media users are expected to abandon or significantly reduce their usage this year, as a result of the decreasing quality on platforms. Deleting harmful accounts and reducing screen time is not bad, but the replacements are lackluster.

Substack, Pinterest and other “peaceful” apps are being pointed at as better alternatives to Instagram and Tiktok. There are no fifteen second videos or mindless debates, instead timelines are curated with aesthetically pleasing images, quotes from respected creatives and pieces written from those hoping to follow in their footsteps.

The content is meant to be enjoyed slowly, as opposed to the frantic consumption of Instagram reels. However, they are just as repetitive as any other app.

People are pursuing intellectualism in a cookie cutter way that makes them boring. Where there was once a new influencer, there is now an up and coming author. A trending audio is replaced by a jazz record.

People are unable to be unique not because of what they consume but because they are not living or thinking for themselves. Social media sabbaticals and niche interests are authentic when they are discovered, not sold.

In a time where uninformed individuals are causing irreversible harm, there is a pressure to appear intelligent to be set apart. Knowledge equates to empathy, and thus appearing well informed defends one’s character. Consistent defense, however, is a performance.

The cycle nearly half of internet users are trying to escape from is being rebranded. People are rejecting Instagram, Tiktok and X because they perceive creators and their posts to be lackluster.

Further, they believe the consumption is interfering with their critical thinking. Unfortunately, they are not analyzing or deeply reflecting on the articles they read, either.

Users would find the most success by changing their audience behavior, not necessarily their content consumption. Without doing so, apps will continue to face the shunning their predecessors have.

Anaya Baxter is an integrated communications junior who can be reached at [email protected]