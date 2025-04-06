Houston vs Florida preview

Houston basketball defeated the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils 70-67 on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

With the win, Houston improved to 35-4 on the season and advanced to their first NCAA National Championship game since 1984.

Florida is seeking their third-ever National Title and first since they won back-to-back in 2006 and 2007.

The Cougars are seeking their first National Title in program history, but they are faced with a tall task matching up with the Florida Gators.

The Gators finished third in points per game in the regular season with an average of 85.3.

Their high-octane offense is led by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. who is averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Clayton Jr. powered Florida past the Auburn Tigers on Saturday with his career-high 34 points.

He has averaged 32 points per game in the previous two matchups and can shoot the 3-point shot well with a 39.2% from deep.

Florida has another electric duo of senior guards Alijah Martin and Will Richard.

Martin averages 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Richard averages 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The pair of experienced guards both attack the rim and primarily score from the midrange.

Florida also ranks third in the nation with 39.1 rebounds per game primarily due to their plethora of height throughout their team.

Sophomore forward Alex Condon is 6-foot-11 and averages 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Sophomore center Rueben Chinyelu is 6-foot-10 and rounds out the starting lineup for the Gators.

Chinyelu averages 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game but is not known as a shot-blocker.

Florida has another pair of big men that come off the bench: sophomore forward Thomas Haugh and junior center Micah Handlogten.

Haugh is a 6-foot-9 forward who averages 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

He gives Florida another scoring threat who can drive and knockdown 3-pointers shooting 34.7% on the season.

Handlogten is 7-foot-1 and primarily plays defense and grabs rebounds for the Gators averaging 5.0 per game.

The final player Florida will rotate is a talented offensive player with junior guard Denzel Aberdeen.

He averages 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gators this season.

Houston’s keys to the game

Florida’s height will be a tough matchup for Houston, and the Cougars will need to take advantage of missed shots and grab defensive rebounds to keep pace with an explosive Florida offense.

The Gators also rank 10th nationally in defensive efficiency and push the ball offensively on missed shots and turnovers.

Florida’s offense has been rattled throughout the season with elite defenses, so Houston’s No. 1 rated defense should be a formidable challenge.

The Cougars take on the Gators on Monday, April 7, at 7:50 p.m. CT at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

