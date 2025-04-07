Mailbag: Houston men’s basketball faces Florida in NCAA Championship

For the first time since 1984, Houston men’s basketball is one win away from glory. The Cougars will face off against the Florida Gators on Monday night with a national championship title on the line.

Houston’s elite defense, to coach Kelvin Sampson’s legacy and everything in between, fans have plenty of questions ahead of the game, and beat writer Sekoi Henry has everyone covered.

Has Florida faced a defense anywhere close to Houston’s in this tournament and are they ready for that kind of physicality for 40 minutes? – Brayden Blauer via X

Sekoi: They certainly have. Throughout the tournament, Florida has battled elite defensive teams including Auburn, Maryland, Norfolk State and most notably, Texas Tech.

Texas Tech thrives on limiting opponents beyond the arc. It consistently contests threes and forces turnovers, averaging 11.6 per game. In their matchup, the Red Raiders held Florida to just 38% shooting in the first half and built a nine-point lead heading into the second.

However, senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. stepped up. He scored 12 of his 21 points in the final six minutes to fuel a comeback and seal the win.

That said, Houston’s defense is in a league of its own.

The Cougars rank first nationally in defensive efficiency, allowing just 0.896 points per possession. They hold opponents to under 39% field-goal shooting and 29% from the three-point line, a nightmare for perimeter-oriented teams like Florida.

The Cougars are aggressive, disciplined, and relentless. Just ask Duke. Houston held the Blue Devils to one field goal in the final 10 minutes of their Final Four matchup.

Florida has faced tough defenses, but the Cougars’ relentless playing style will test the Gators.

Is the pressure heavier on Houston to finally finish the job or on Florida to prove they belong here? – Brayden Blauer via X

Sekoi: While the pressure is high for both teams, the pressure is stronger on Houston.

The Cougars are still riding the momentum of their thrilling 70-67 win over Duke. After such a standout performance, all eyes are on Houston to see how they’ll fare against the seasoned Florida team.

If Houston can topple Florida, the Cougars will gain their first national title, raising the stakes even higher. Still, with Sampson’s leadership and the Cougars’ disciplined culture, the Cougars are likely to be cool-headed entering the game.

Florida, on the other hand, has been here before. The Gators clinched back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007. While being labeled the favorites adds pressure, their previous championships give them a high that Houston is still chasing.

Can Houston’s guards keep Florida out of the paint without getting into foul trouble early? – Brayden Blauer via X

Sekoi: I think they’ll have no trouble staying away from fouls.

Houston prides itself on their suffocating defense, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll foul. The Cougars are aggressive, there’s no denying that, but I think with their overall size and speed, they’ll be able to stay in front of Florida’s guards.

With that being said, Walter Jr. will pose a significant threat to Houston. With his ability to drive and draw fouls, the Cougars will have to stay on their toes to make sure he doesn’t benefit from the madness of it all.

If this is Sampson’s last game, does a win make his rebuild at Houston one of the greatest stories in college basketball history? – Brayden Blauer via X

Sekoi: There’s no ignoring the significant work Coach Sampson has done since starting his coaching journey at UH.

Back in 2013, Coach Kelvin Sampson took a leap of faith. Leaving his job with the Houston Rockets, he returned to the college game and set out to rebuild a struggling program. What followed has been nothing short of remarkable.

Since coming to the University of Houston, Sampson has transformed the Cougars into a powerhouse. Under his leadership, Houston has reached two Final Four appearances, six Sweet 16 runs and consistent top-10 rankings. The foundation of his program was built on player development, suffocating defense and a no-excuses culture.

What once was a program that had to beg students to attend games is now one that drew over 68,000 fans to San Antonio’s Alamodome. Sampson has not only left his mark on the court, but also on the Houston community.

Will Coach Sampson bring back the water gun celebration? – CJ via X

Sekoi: I really hope so!

When the Cougars advanced to their first Sweet 16 since the Phi Slama Jama era in 2019, Sampson and the team had a celebration fit for the occasion. Sampson stormed the locker room with water guns in hand, drenching his team as they basked in their victory. This is one of my favorite team celebrations, but I can’t guarantee he’ll do it. Time will only tell!

Tomorrow, the Cougars have a chance to etch their name into history as they clash against Florida at the Alamodome. The game is set to start at 7:50 p.m. on NCAA March Madness Live.

