BREAKING: Fatal shooting near Texas Southern University, one person dead

Wednesday afternoon on April 9, a shooting incident was reported near Texas Southern University which led the university to go under a lockdown. All students were advised to take shelter.

“Two suspects were seen running toward campus,” said the statement the Cougar received from TSU. “Emergency protocol is in place. Everyone is asked to shelter in place until further notice.”

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m., 2900 block of Rosewood, near Ennis Street.

HPD also confirmed that one person was fatally shot in a car and has died.

However, the suspects are still on the run. One of them was seen running eastbound toward the southern campus.

One of the suspects is a Black male, heavyset build, dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and black TSU shorts with a black backpack.

The other suspect is also Black male, slim build, short dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt with dark short with a white backpack.

As of now, UH is not under a lockdown or any immediate danger.

“Incident is at Ennis and Rosewood, west of TSU,” said Senior Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications Shawn Lindsey. “If there were a threat to campus, a UH Alert would be issued.”

According to the latest statements received by TSU, the lockdown has been lifted.

This is a developing story and the Cougar will continue to report on it.