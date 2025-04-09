Houston baseball takes weekend series against Baylor

Houston played in its fourth conference series this past weekend in Waco, taking two of three from Baylor to improve to 18-13 on the season. The Cougars mixed an opportunistic offense with clutch pitching to claw a win away from the Bears.

Late Houston rally secures 7-4 comeback

After trailing Baylor 4-2 on Friday, Houston stormed back with a five-run eighth inning to stun the Bears and set the tone for the weekend.

Sophomore two-way Xavier Perez sparked the rally with a leadoff single. After two errors, a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, junior infielder Cade Climie drew a walk to force a run.

A wild pitch tied the game, and then junior infielder Coby DeJesus ripped a two-run single to give the Cougars a 6-4 lead.

Baylor built a 4-1 cushion, thanks to three unearned runs in the second and another in the seventh, capitalizing early on Houston’s defensive miscues.

But the Cougars stayed within striking distance. Redshirt freshman outfielder Evan Haeger got Houston on the board in the fifth, singling and later scoring on a bunt from sophomore catcher Riley Jackson.

Junior pitcher Paul Schmitz started the game for Houston, giving up just one earned run over 6.1 innings.

Senior pitcher Graysen Drezek came on in the seventh to secure the win and graduate pitcher Antoine Jean was dominant in the final two, striking out five to earn the save.

Houston falls in tight battle despite early surge

In the series’ second game, Houston was unable to generate another dramatic comeback as they fell to Baylor 4-3.

All of the Cougars’ runs came in the fourth, due to a string of singles and a handful of Baylor errors.

Sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard, senior infielder Aaron Lugo and junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez all came around to score, but the offense stalled from there.

Baylor responded with single runs in the first, third, sixth and eighth innings. The game-winning run came off the bat of freshman infielder Pearson Riebock, who drove in redshirt senior infielder Enzo Apodaca after his leadoff double in the eighth.

Sophomore pitcher Richie Roman pitched five strong innings for Houston, allowing two runs and striking out six.

Drezek, Friday’s hero, took the loss after surrendering the go-ahead run. Baylor’s senior pitcher Caleb Bunch was sharp in relief, tossing three scoreless innings to earn the win.

Houston secures series with 4-2 win

On Sunday, Houston came out swinging and never looked back, riding a four-run outburst in the first two innings to a 4-2 win.

DeJesus opened the game with a single and scored moments later when Broussard and Lugo took advantage of a Baylor error.

In the second, junior infielder Tyler Cox and DeJesus reached base again before Perez lined a single up the middle to extend the Cougars’ lead to 4-1.

Four runs would be all Houston needed. After freshman pitcher Kendall Hoffman allowed two early runs, junior pitcher Chris Scinta tossed four scoreless innings to earn the win.

Jean was electric down the stretch, striking out eight over the final three innings to secure the save.

Houston improves to 18-13 on the season and 5-7 in conference play with their win.

