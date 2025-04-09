Houston softball battles through close win over Lamar, falls to Baylor in doubleheader

Houston softball edged out the Lamar Lady Cardinals in a thrilling 4-3 victory at the LU Softball Complex on April 1 in Beaumont, Texas.

Junior pitcher Nicole Bodeux pitched her second consecutive complete game and earned the win for Houston.

In the opening frame, Lamar took an early three-run lead off a single by freshman two-way player Cala Wilson, followed by a double by junior utility Trinity Brandon.

The Cougars responded in the third inning, with sophomore infielder Makenna Mitchell hitting a double, followed by a triple by junior infielder Mandy Esman, bringing the score to 3-3.

Both teams were unable to respond until Houston’s sophomore infielder Kayley Prudhomme delivered a pivotal single to deep right field, advancing freshman outfielder Ariel Redmond to third and scoring freshman catcher Isabel Cintron. This gave the Cougars a 4-3 lead, which they would maintain until the end.

The Cougars were led by freshman infielder Madox Mitchell, who went 2-for-2 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base. Her teammates supported her aggressive offensive efforts, as the Cougars tallied four stolen bases in the contest.

Houston finished with four runs on nine hits, while Lamar finished with three runs on seven hits.

Houston falls to Baylor in doubleheader

Houston softball dropped both games of a doubleheader against Baylor at Cougar Softball Stadium on Sunday. The Bears overpowered the Cougars in the first game with a 14-6 victory and outlasted Houston in game two, 2-1.

Baylor’s offense powers past the Cougars in 14-6 victory

The Bears struck quickly, placing two runs on the board in the first inning. While the Cougars could not respond at the bottom of the first, Baylor continued to pile on the runs, adding five more in the second frame.

Back-to-back singles put a pair of runners on for Houston, and a sacrifice bunt moved them both to scoring position. A groundout by sophomore outfielder Jordee Wilkins allowed sophomore infielder Bethany Aguilar to score, making it 7-1.

Esman added a run in the third inning to help cut Houston’s deficit to five. The Cougars continued to rally in the fourth: a walk and a hit by pitch put two runners on for sophomore two-way Brooke Wells, who drove home Prudhomme with a single to left.

Esman plated another run with a sac-fly that allowed Mitchell to score, cutting the deficit to 7-4.

The Bears caught fire in the following frame, extending their lead to eight. While Houston went mostly quiet, Baylor kept finding success at the plate. The Bears added two more runs in the top of the seventh.

The Cougars attempted to mount a comeback as Mitchell hit her seventh homer of the year to cut into Baylor’s lead. However, it wasn’t enough. The Bears went on to win 14-6.

Houston’s offense struggles in 2-1 defeat

Baylor took the lead first with a homer to center field off the bat of senior infielder Shaylon Govan. The Bears added another run in the third frame to extend their lead to 2-0.

Houston responded in the fifth inning. Redmond doubled to left-center, and then Prudhomme forced an error that allowed Redmond to score, bringing the game within one.

The Cougars couldn’t get any closer, and the Bears closed the door on any chances of a comeback, securing the 2-1 victory.

Houston softball heads on the road for a series at Texas Tech beginning on Friday, April 11.

