Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux enters transfer portal

Redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux announced he would enter the transfer portal on Thursday, per his social media.

“Playing at the University of Houston has been part of my story that I’ll always carry with me,” he wrote. “ I’m thankful for the experience, the teammates who turned into family, the fans who supported us win and loss and the coaches who challenged me to grow both on and off the court and shaped me into who I am today.”

This season, the 6-foot-6 Beaumont, Texas native appeared in all 40 games and started in six. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game with an average of 20 minutes of play.

He returned to the floor after suffering an Achilles injury during the 2023-24 season that sidelined him after just eleven games and granted him a medical redshirt.

Arceneaux became just the fourth player in the top 10 rotation of any Cougar team during the Kelvin Sampson era to enter the transfer portal, joining Caleb Mills, Tramon Mark and Damian Dunn.

“I am walking away with no bitterness, just growth, gratitude and a clear vision for where I’m headed next,” he wrote. “Sometimes the path to purpose requires a pivot, and I’m trusting the process.”

