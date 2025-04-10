Nardo Wick to headline 2025 Frontier Fiesta concert

After much wait, the UH Student Program Board announced Nardo Wick as the headliner for Frontier Fiesta 2025.

Born as Horace Bernard Walls III, Wick is a rapper from Jacksonville, Florida and one of the fastest rising stars in the world of Hip-Hop.

He debuted in 2020 with the single “Lolli” and in 2021, the rapper signed with RCA Records after just six singles.

He then gained mainstream recognition after the commercial release of his single “Who Want Smoke?” in Jan. 2021.

Later that same year, Oct. 8, Wick released another version of “Who Want Smoke?” featuring fellow rappers G Herbo, Lil Durk and 21 Savage.

This new version became popular through TikTok and it debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

This song both gave the rapper his first charting song and his first song that received a certification.

Nov. 29, 2021, Wick released the single “Me or Sum,” which featured rappers Future and Lil Baby. It was the second single from his album “Who is Nardo Wick?” and peaked at No. 58 on Billboard Hot 100. It was also certified double platinum.

The subsequent album was released four days later on Dec. 3, 2021, and became certified platinum by the RIAA. It also peaked at No. 16 on the U.S. albums chart.

Recently, in Feb. 2025, the artist released his second album “Wick.” Currently, the young rapper has about 4,300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The concert will be free for all and will be at the Budlight Stage in Fiesta City. The concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will follow a clear bag policy.

The headliner concert will be opened by Dance artist, 4elamin.

[email protected]