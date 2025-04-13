BREAKING: UH professor’s visa terminated

April 13, a UH professor informed their students through Canvas that they would no longer continue to teach at UH due to the unexpected termination of their visa.

Considering the current political climate and the sensitivity of the matter, The Cougar has decided to protect the identity of the professor.

Students will be attending their last lecture with the professor next week. Another professor will be taking over for the rest of the semester.

The professor feels extremely sorry that they won’t be able to complete the semester with their students.

However, this change is not permanent and the professor is hoping to return to UH next semester.

This is a developing story and the Cougar will continue to report on it.

