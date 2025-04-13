Houston baseball powers through Rice, comes up short against McNeese in extras

Houston baseball split its two mid-week games, clinching the silver glove series against Rice on Tuesday and collapsing against McNeese on Wednesday in extras.

Houston retains Silver Glove behind no-hit bid, 10 runs

Houston baseball clinched its fourth-straight Silver Glove Series over Rice on Tuesday with a 10-5 win at Schroeder Park.

Cougars sophomore pitcher Diego Luzardo tossed a no-hitter through the sixth inning in his first collegiate start.

The Cougars were led by sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard, who went 4-for-5 and led Houston in stolen bases with three.

Houston got off to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, followed by a solo home run by junior infielder Cade Climie in the second frame.

Rice struggled on the mound in the fifth inning, allowing Houston to score three runs due to an error, a hit by pitch and a walk, increasing the Cougars’ lead to 8-1.

The Owls rallied in the ninth and were able to improve their tally to five runs after scoring a pair of solo home runs.

Houston finished the game with 10 hits and zero errors, and the Owls finished with six hits and one error.

Houston loses to McNeese in extra innings

Houston baseball suffered another close loss on Wednesday, falling short to the Cowboys 4-3 in 10 innings.

A wild pitch from graduate pitcher Antoine Jean allowed McNeese senior center fielder Conner Westenburg to reach home plate, which gave the Cowboys the lead and sealed the victory.

“Jean is our guy,” sophomore pitcher Alex Solis said. “We can rely on him. This is not going to define him.” Jean was visibly upset with himself in the dugout following the loss.

After four scoreless innings, UH struck first in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI double from sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard.

But McNeese came back in the top of the sixth inning. Facing a 3-2 pitch with two outs, junior outfielder Larry Edwards Jr. launched a ball to left-center field for a 3 RBI triple, giving the Cowboys a two-run lead.

The Cougars would get one run back in the bottom of the seventh inning when junior infielder Coby DeJesus grounded out, allowing junior infielder Tyler Cox to score.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Broussard tried to reach home plate on a pop-up for the tie but was tagged.

Houston eventually tied it in the bottom of the ninth when DeJesus flied out to right field, allowing Cox to come home to make it 3-3. The Cougars had an opportunity to end the game with a runner on third base, but senior infielder Aaron Lugo struck out to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, two wild pitches allowed Westenburg to score to give the Cowboys a 4-3 lead. UH attempted to rally but ultimately could not extend the game.

McNeese junior pitcher Jake Blackwell got the win to go 3-1 on the season, pitching one inning, striking out one and allowing a hit and a run. Junior pitcher Eric Nachtsheim got his first save of the season. Edwards Jr. had 3 RBIs.

Jean was handed the loss to go 3-1, pitching one inning, striking out two batters, allowing a run, walking one batter and committing two wild pitches, one of which led to the game-winning run for the Cowboys.

The Cougars are now 19-15. They will now gear up for the three-game weekend series at home against West Virginia from April 11-13.

