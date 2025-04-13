Houston guard Milos Uzan to declare for the NBA draft

According to ESPN, junior guard Milos Uzan will declare for the NBA Draft after his first year with the Cougars.

The 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 43% from 3.

Uzan helped Houston claim the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, scoring a career-high 25 points in the Big 12 championship game against Arizona.

Uzan’s biggest moment came in March, when the Las Vegas native showed out on the national stage. He poured in 22 points and buried the game-winning layup to help Houston knock off Purdue in the Sweet 16.

Houston finished the season with a 35-5 record, setting a new school record for wins. The Cougars fell just short of a national title, letting a 12-point lead slip away in the championship game against Florida.

After two inconsistent years at Oklahoma, Uzan put himself on the map in Houston, improving his assist-to-turnover ratio and stepping up defensively.

Uzan has until May 28 to decide whether to withdraw from the NBA draft, which is scheduled for June 25, 2025. If he decides to pull his name, he will have one year of college eligibility remaining.

