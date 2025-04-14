Forever Cougars, even if the road ends here

While Houston men’s basketball’s national title dream came up just short against Florida in the championship game, the positive memories and incredible journey the team went through from the start of the season until the first weekend of April are something that the school and city will always be proud of.

Houston made it to the national championship for the first time since 1984, and after 41 years, has climbed back up to the height of success this program previously reached.

The emotions of moving on from the program, from graduate guards L.J. Cryer, Mylik Wilson and graduate forward J’Wan Roberts are still there, regardless of the game’s result.

“It’s sad, the season is over with, I won’t get to put this jersey on with my teammates again,” Wilson said.

According to the number of wins and accomplishments, this was the greatest season in UH basketball history and the student-athletes will always be proud members of this team.

“I’m glad I could play with L.J. I’m glad I played with all those guys. This is by far, out of my six years, the best team I’ve been on,” Roberts said.

Houston started the season with three early losses and was left under the radar for a lot of the year. The adversity that they faced early helped them be battle-tested for the tough games ahead. Houston’s 19-1 Big 12 mark was a conference record, and the Cougars stacked up 18 straight wins until the championship game.

This included navigating through the toughest region of March Madness with wins over No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 4 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee to be crowned Midwest regional champions.

“Where we come from, Third Ward, Houston, nobody believed in us, but we believed in ourselves to get to Monday night,” Wilson said. “It’s something we’ll remember for the rest of our life.”

Wilson is a true testament of how this program develops players during their time in Houston and when it’s time to move on, they are ready for the next chapter. A two-time transfer guard from Louisiana and Texas Tech, UH initially recruited Wilson from high school, but was able to get him back for his last two seasons after he took the long road.

On this team, Wilson developed into an essential piece and culture player off the bench who was an excellent rebounder. Most importantly, the 6-foot-3 guard played with intensity and grit, exactly what the Cougars are known for. Putting his body on the line every night, the Rayville, La. native was flying high and buying into the Cougars culture.

Wilson’s 3-ball greatly improved, and he stepped up in multiple games, such as in Allen Fieldhouse against Kansas in January and versus Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Wilson also got the last rebound of the game against Duke in the national semifinal. The growth that Wilson and the team had made them winners.

“Even though we lost, we’re still champions in my eyes,” Wilson said.

Houston is a program that has been underrated throughout the years, and never made a nationwide impact like they did this season in a run to the national championship.

“It’s been a blessing being here. Just been the best year of my life so far,” Cryer said. “We need to hold our heads high because we did accomplish a lot this season.”

Cryer, like Roberts, Wilson and senior forward Ja’Vier Francis, will all look back on their time in the red and white very fondly. This was a group that will always be considered special at UH.

“Family never dies, no matter how far we are, it doesn’t matter. We’re always going to be locked in,” Roberts said. “This group of guys are special.”

