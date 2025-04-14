Small number of UH students affected by visa revocations, officials say

Since March 25, a small number of international students at UH have been impacted by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System and visa revocations.

The students affected by this issue were contacted directly by University officials to ensure they were fully aware of the changes to their immigration status.

According to the University, UH’s International Student and Scholar Services Office will continue its commitment to provide support to international students and encourage them to comply with immigration laws.

“We have proactively communicated the importance of maintaining compliance with immigration laws and continue to offer guidance to students,” said Director of Media Relations Bryan Luhn.

The university has restated the importance of staying in contact and up to date with communications sent out from ISSSO to ensure students are informed and supported through their academic journey.

“We are encouraging our international students to remain in close contact with ISSSO and to reach out with any concerns,” Luhn said.

However, international students on campus don’t feel safe. Students are being extra vigilant about their day-to-day life.

The Cougar has decided to protect the identity of the following student due to the current political climate.

“Our own administration has shown their lack of diligence and efficiency to protect their students in the past,” the student said. “I’ve become hypervigilant in maintaining my status and ensuring I always have proper documentation, that’s the most I can do on my part.”

UH emphasized that only a small number of students have been impacted by SEVIS terminations and visa revocations. However, the exact number of impacted students hasn’t been released.

“I can’t provide the exact number,” Luhn said. “But when I say a small number of students, it’s a very, very small number relative to our international student population.”

According to data gathered by Inside Higher Ed, about 115 students and recent graduates have had their legal status changed in the state of Texas. A recent visa revocation occurred at Rice University where five international students were affected.

“No person should fear themselves being disappeared from the streets based on their viewpoint that doesn’t align with the ones in power,” the student said. “What is happening to international students is an anxiety inducing experience to live through, but one I hope we can recover from quickly.”

Recently, a UH professor also informed their students that they would no longer continue to teach at the University due to the unexpected termination of their visa.

In late March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that the government would revoke student visas who participate in any movement that vandalizes or causes disruptions to and on university campuses.

“We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses,” Rubio said.

