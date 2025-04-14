UH needs to protect its international students

As of April 12, over 950 international students around the country have had their legal status changed by the State Department. These changes, which come as a result of Trump’s visa termination orders, leave hundreds at risk of sudden deportation. Some of those 950 are UH students.

According to the University, a small number of our international students have been impacted by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System and visa revocations.

This statement came only days before a professor faced that exact fate. It is increasingly clear that the University must, privately and publicly, protect international students and staff.

The identities of impacted students and faculty remain private, and for good reason. Advertising their information would do more harm, but that does not mean UH can sweep the issue at large under the rug. One could assume this is their plan, as they have not publicly addressed visa changes.

A public statement is, along with being a sign of decency, a powerful solidarity tool that can snowball into action. The University has thousands of eyes on it, in and outside of Texas. This vast network must know that international students are valued and have a place on campus.

Further, it must be known that UH will not be complicit in these attacks. A statement alone is enough to bring eyes to what is happening. Increased knowledge of current risks, personal rights and how to be an ally are great starting points in protecting international peers.

In addition to publishing a statement, the university needs to use its platform and resources. Nearly 90 universities across the country signed an amicus brief demanding that the Trump administration stop revoking visas and detaining students without cause.

UH needs to join the list and stand amongst other institutions pressuring the federal government.

While national change comes through a lengthy process, there are many local ways to support students and faculty. The university has thousands of alumni and connections, as previously mentioned. Amongst these supporters are legal professionals, non-profit organizers and more.

UH should be utilizing and connecting vulnerable students with those who can help. This threat is beyond the campus level and requires the appropriate resources. It would be incredibly wasteful for the university to ignore the support at its disposal.

While only a “small number” of students have seen status changes so far, there will undoubtedly be more affected. Other Texas universities, such as UNT and UT Arlington, are seeing nearly 30 students targeted.

International students and faculty sacrifice too much for the University to turn its back on them. In addition to contributing financially, they leave behind friends and family to better our institution’s academic programs, culture and legacy. For a school that so often boasts about its diversity, one would assume they would defend it.

Visa revocations are just one of many tools being used to dismantle higher education. Freedom of speech, inclusive programs and funding have all been targeted since the beginning of the year, and there are only so many excuses UH can use before they must assume their responsibility to represent and fight for students.

Anaya Baxter is an integrated communications junior who can be reached at [email protected]