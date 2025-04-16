Efforts at UH aim to support autistic, neurodivergent students

April is recognized worldwide as Autism Awareness Month, a time to celebrate and support the autistic community.

In the United States, about 1 in 36 children have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network. Additionally, 1 in 45 adults in the U.S. have autism.

Autism looks different for everyone. Each person on the spectrum has a distinct set of strengths and challenges, according to Autism Speaks.

Some autistic individuals can speak, while others are nonverbal or minimally verbal and communicate in different ways. Some have intellectual disabilities, while others do not.

At UH, the Program for Supporting and Mentoring Students with Autism is working to provide targeted assistance for students on the spectrum.

“The goals of the program are to offer additional support to autistic students in the areas of organization, personal responsibility and social engagement,” said PSMSA director Byron Ross, an instructional associate professor and post-baccalaureate leveling program director.

As a speech pathologist, Ross specializes in working with autistic individuals.

When students visited the Justin Dart, Jr. Student Accessibility Center to request accommodations and ask about additional support, staff often referred them to him. As a result, he mentored many of them personally.

Over time, the number of students seeking his help grew, and the demand became overwhelming alongside his teaching and faculty responsibilities. To continue offering support while managing his workload, Ross looked for a sustainable solution.

Drawing on evidence-based research that supports peer mentoring for autistic individuals, he developed the idea for a structured mentoring program.

“The goals of PSMSA have not changed,” Ross said. “But the methods have.”

Initially, Ross only recruited undergraduate students in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department as mentors.

Now, the program includes mentors from other departments, and even some autistic students, reflecting a broader and more inclusive approach.

Currently, 24 students are participating in PSMSA, and Ross said the program has received positive feedback from mentees, mentors and the families of mentees.

Still, Ross said creating a more inclusive environment for neurodivergent students at UH remains an area in need of improvement.

“While resources do exist, they’re often limited to specific academic departments or student support services,” he said.

To provide truly comprehensive support, Ross believes UH needs a coordinated, campuswide system that includes the Dart Center, Counseling and Psychological Services, PSMSA, the Student Support Network for Neurodivergent & Autistic Professionals, the Dean of Students Office, UH Police Department and others.

He hopes to help develop a UH Autism Support Network that would serve not only the main campus but also extend to all campuses within the UH System.

Although Ross declined to share specific success stories due to confidentiality, he said he’s proud of the students who graduated after participating in PSMSA. One former student, who graduated several years ago, still joins the program’s monthly group meetings to encourage current participants.

PSMSA also hosts a group social outing at the end of each semester. This semester’s planning social is scheduled for May 9.

In addition to their work as peer mentors, two students helped establish SSNNAP as a registered student organization. The group provides a safe space on campus for neurodivergent students and welcomes all who identify as neurodiverse to join.

