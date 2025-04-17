Houston men’s basketball’s path to redemption in 2025-26

After a heartbreaking loss in their first national championship game appearance under coach Kelvin Sampson, Houston men’s basketball is already back to work, determined to prove they can return to the final 40 minutes and capture the dream.

Maintaining consistency has been key to keeping the Cougars’ championship window open. In just two seasons in the Big 12 Conference, Houston has compiled a dominant 34-4 regular season conference record, resulting in back-to-back regular season titles. They’ve also earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three years.

A conference single-season record of 19 wins, a conference tournament title and a deep NCAA Tournament run that included all six games led to a program-best 35 wins in the 2024-25 season.

The recipe for replicating that success hinges on the health of Sampson’s roster. The 2024-25 campaign was regarded as the healthiest in recent memory, allowing for a deep tournament run in which every top-10 rotation player logged minutes at some point across the three weekends.

While Houston has ranked in the top two nationally in KenPom defensive rating over the past two seasons, its offensive rating improved significantly, jumping seven spots from 2023-24 to finish 12th in 2024-25, showing growth but also room for further development.

Isaacs, Sakho and the 2025 recruiting class highlight incoming talent

With the graduations of guard L.J. Cryer, forward J’Wan Roberts, guard Mylik Wilson and forward Ja’Vier Francis, roster turnover isn’t a concern for Sampson, who is well known for his savvy use of the transfer portal.

Less than 24 hours after Houston’s 65-63 national championship loss to top-seeded Florida on Monday, April 7, Creighton junior guard Pop Isaacs, who entered the portal on March 26, announced his commitment to Houston for his senior season via his agency, PNW Sports Group.

In two seasons at Texas Tech and one at Creighton, Isaacs has averaged 14.2 points per game on 36.2% shooting. In his brief stint with Creighton, just eight games before a hip injury cut his season short, he posted career-best numbers: 16.3 points per game on 41% shooting overall and 38.3% from three, along with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Returning to the Big 12, where he played 59 games with Texas Tech, Isaacs brings experience and accolades, including third-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023-24. Like Cryer, Isaacs is a shot-creating combo guard expected to shine in clutch moments.

On Friday, April 4, Sam Houston senior forward Kalifa Sakho announced his commitment to Houston through his agency, WEAVE.

Across 65 Division I games with Utah State and Sam Houston, Sakho has averaged 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds. In 2024-25, he started all 32 games for the Bearkats, putting up career highs with 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He blocked two or more shots in 18 games, including a four-block outing on Feb. 22 against Middle Tennessee.

Standing at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Sakho helps replenish the size and defensive presence lost with Roberts and Francis departing the frontcourt.

The 2025-26 season also welcomes the highest-rated recruiting class in Houston program history, ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports. The class includes guards Isiah Harwell and San Antonio Brennan High School alum Kingston Flemings, along with stretch center Chris Cenac, who is already projected as a 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick and the highest-ranked recruit in Houston’s modern era.

Arceneaux’s departure, Uzan tests NBA Draft waters

Roster turnover isn’t one-way; however, on Thursday, April 10, redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux announced via social media that he would enter the transfer portal after three seasons with Houston.

His 2023-24 season was shortened by an Achilles injury. Arceneaux becomes just the fourth top-10 rotation player under Sampson to enter the portal, joining Caleb Mills, Tramon Mark and Damian Dunn.

The return of junior guard Milos Uzan remains uncertain. On Sunday, April 13, his agency, PNW Sports Group, announced he would declare for the 2025 NBA Draft. A projected mid-second-round pick on multiple boards, Uzan has until May 28 to decide whether he will return to Houston for another season.

Sampson’s contract and coaching succession

“I haven’t thought a lot about what’s next,” Sampson said. “I get so focused on the team and trying to figure out how to help them.”

Sampson, now 69, is in the final two seasons of his current contract, which pays him $4.7 million annually and expires after the 2026-27 season. The deal includes a succession clause that appoints his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, to a $2 million-per-year position as the program’s next head coach.

