What’s next for SGA? UH launches review to rebuild student government

After the Student Government Association’s 61st administration failed to pass their new constitution in two student referendums following a mandate from student affairs, the administration was ordered to cease operation and vacate their offices.

What’s next?

Following the end of the 61st administration, UH is moving to rebuild the SGA and facilitate its return in the fall.

The focal point of the University’s efforts to rebuild the organization will be driven by an external review committee, and input from student leaders and stakeholders in the SGA. The University has not specified who these stakeholders are.

“SGA is a vital part of the UH community and plays a critical role in student representation,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Paul Kittle. “We are actively working to re-establish that foundation and ensure students have confidence in their student government”

The review’s goal is to create a new SGA that functions independently, while still being effective in fulfilling their duties as a student government. The SGA will continue to operate largely autonomously.

“Striking a balance between institutional support and student-led autonomy is central to that conversation,” Kittle said. “The review will help us determine how best to support that balance moving forward, and ensure the SGA is positioned to evolve and thrive for years to come.”

The external committee will review the SGA’s current state and procedures. Governing documents, including the constitution, bylaws and election code, will be revised over the summer.

Functioning committees

University committees, which consist of SGA representatives, will continue to function despite the end of the 61st administration.

A student work group will be formed by Student Affairs to determine assignments for University committees, ensuring their continued function and role in rebuilding the organization.

“We are committed to setting up the incoming SGA administration for success,” Kittle said. “That includes ensuring the governing framework is sound and equipping student leaders with clear guidance and institutional support.”

Additionally, student ambassadors, appointed by Student Affairs, will be present at UH’s summer student orientations to create awareness and encourage SGA participation.

“This is not just about outreach — it’s about reaffirming that student voices matter and that UH is committed to restoring and strengthening this institution,” Kittle said.

Next semester

The SGA will return to full function in the fall, following elections for the upcoming 62nd administration.

The voting method will be announced following the University’s review of the SGA.

“The goal is to ensure a process that reflects best practices and offers students a fair, just and transparent system for selecting their representatives,” Kittle said.

Candidates will be recruited from Aug. 25 to Sep. 12, and candidates will be able to campaign from Sep. 15 up until the end of elections.

Elections will take place from Sep. 22 to 25, and the winners will be announced on Sep. 26.

“By establishing well-defined roles, creating opportunities for training and facilitating early engagement through summer initiatives, we are laying the groundwork for a more functional, responsive and accountable student government,” Kittle said.

