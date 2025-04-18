Houston men’s basketball debates: 5 black mambas vs. 1 cougar; which would you rather fight?

Houston men’s basketball team is used to fierce competition on the court, but what would happen if the opponent had fangs instead of a deadly dribble.

The Cougars’ sports section posed a hypothetical to the team: Would you rather fight off five black mambas or one cougar?

The players took on the challenge, offering their selections, reasoning and strategies they would use to survive the deadly matchups.

Team mambas: 7

“Because they aren’t fast I’ll be able to run away.”

— Ja’Vier Francis, senior forward

“I’d just out run them I feel like I’m pretty fast and if that doesn’t work I’m going to stomp on them.”

— Chase McCarty, freshman forward

“All I gotta do is make sure I get the biggest one first and make an example out of it so the rest won’t try anything silly;) “

— Mercy Miller, freshman guard

“They are smaller all I have to do it stomp on them. Nobody is surviving a cougar.”

— Emanuel Sharp, redshirt junior guard

“Use one to hit the other four.”

— Ramon Walker, senior guard

“I can pick them up, throw them around and run my way out.”

—Kordelius Jefferson, redshirt freshman guard

“Much smaller, hit them with something.”

— Mylik Wilson, graduate guard

Team Cougar: 3

“My strategy is to try to break its neck because it’s too strong.”

— L.J. Cryer, graduate guard

“Fighting off one is better than five.”

— Milos Uzan, junior guard

“I’m going to catch it off guard probably bait it with meat and fill it with stuff to make it go to sleep because going 1 on 1 it’s clipped I’m not winning that.”

— Jacob McFarland, redshirt freshman center

Audience vote: 37% five mambas, 63% a cougar

On Monday, the section posed the question to fans on X (@thecougarsports). The results showed a different breakdown than the team, with 63% of fans preferring to fight the cougar, compared to 37% who would rather test their luck with the five black mambas.

