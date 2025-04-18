Ramon Walker Jr. to return for 2025-26 season

Houston men’s basketball senior guard Ramon Walker Jr. will be returning for the 2025-26 season, the program announced on social media Friday afternoon.

In eight appearances this season, the Pearland native averaged 2 points, 2.4 rebounds and shot 50% from both the floor and beyond the 3-point line.

His season was cut short after suffering a right-hand injury during pregame workouts against Toledo on Dec. 18.

Walker had surgery the following day, and there was initial optimism that it would only sideline him for a month, but the healing process took longer than expected.

Despite not being cleared to play, he remained active in practices and post-practice, helping the team prepare for every upcoming matchup.

Walker has spent his entire career with the Cougars and will now have the chance to end it on a positive note while offering veteran experience and leadership to a Houston team that will be younger than most in recent memory.

