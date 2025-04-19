Houston football wraps up spring practice in action packed red-white game

Houston football competed in the annual red-white game on Saturday, April 19, at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

“I like how they started with a practice and did individual drills before the 11-on-11,” Houston fan David Comer said. “I enjoyed seeing the offense play well and look forward to this season.”

Houston’s quarterbacks showcase athleticism

“We would like all of our quarterbacks to be able to run,” coach Willie Fritz said. “We enjoy having guys that can be a dual threat.”

Houston’s quarterback room showcased that everyone can do both run and pass in drills and the scrimmage.

Junior quarterback Conner Weigman showcased his talent by leading the team down the field on the first drive and picking up several yards with his legs.

Weigman also tossed the ball to senior running back Stacy Sneed, who capped off a 65-yard drive with a touchdown.

“I felt like our spring went well,” Weigman said. “We went out there and got better each day and accomplished our goals.”

Freshman quarterback Austin Carlisle also showcased his running ability as he broke away for a 20-yard gain and rushed in for a touchdown.

“Austin played good today, that’s my guy,” Weigman said. “He is always picking my brain, and I love that. I remember when I was a freshman, I was doing the same thing, so it’s been cool to see.”

Cougars’ wide receivers impress in spring game

Houston’s wide receivers earned several rounds of applause throughout the red-white game with many athletic grabs.

In 7-on-7, Weigman fired a 50-yard touchdown pass deep to redshirt freshman wide receiver Kobe Young to start things off.

Young also caught a ball for a gain of 35 yards in the game from junior quarterback Ui Ale.

Houston’s junior wide receiver Amare Thomas also made his name known quickly by snagging a tough catch for a 20-yard gain in the game.

“That catch by Amare was insane,” Houston fan Braden Thompson said. “That is a good way to become a fan favorite.”

Senior wide receiver Stephon Johnson is one of Houston’s leaders and is relied on by Fritz and staff to teach the younger guys Houston’s culture.

“Everyone came in having to adjust to a new quarterback and new offensive coordinator,” Johnson said. “We are still a long way from where we need to get to, but we have got better as a unit and have progressed.”

Houston’s deep backfield

Sneed led the running backs and was able to score a touchdown and get some reps at wide receiver.

Sophomores’ Re’Shaun Sandord II, J’Marion Burnette, DJ Butler, senior Dean Connors and Sneed were among the top performers at running back in the spring.

“We have a good group. Sneed had a good run where he reversed field, and Re’Shaun had several good runs this spring,” Fritz said. “DJ Butler, Burnette and Dean have all been great and play hard.”

Cougars reload offensive line

Houston ranked last in the Big 12 in offense last season, and improving this area was a major focus during the offseason.

The Cougars added five offensive linemen from the transfer portal to strengthen their offensive line.

“I am excited about our offensive line, and I think we are big time improved in that area,” Fritz said. “We’ve got five guys with Division I starting experience. Combining those guys with the returners, it is a night and day difference from last season.”

Houston’s tough defense

On the defensive side of the ball, Houston finished fourth in the Big 12 in total defense last season and was a bright spot for the Cougars.

Junior jack Latreveon McCutchin is a leader of the defense and showcased Houston’s elite defense early, picking up a sack on the first possession.

Junior defensive back Kentrell Webb deflected several passes throughout the game and is the leader of the secondary.

“Webb has done a dynamite job,” Fritz said. “He is very vocal, which is part of it, but he says the right things vocally, and that is the other part.”

Senior defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. is the leader of the defensive line and has multiple years of experience in Division I.

“Carlos has been here a year and knows how we do things,” Fritz said.

Junior defensive back C.J. Douglas also made some noise in the game, landing several big hits and making several plays on the ball.

Sophomore defensive back Johnsley Barbas ended the game strong with a late interception, finishing his day on top.

Looking ahead

Houston football now enters the “Student-Athlete Discretionary period,” where everything a student athlete does has to be voluntary.

“The NCAA is allowing you to do a lot more, so 15 practices was just about enough,” Fritz said. “We got a lot out of the spring, and it is time for our guys to rest and get healthy, and we will get back after at the end of April when we start working out again.”

