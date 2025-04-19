Safety A.J. Haulcy plans to enter transfer portal

Houston senior safety A.J. Haulcy has entered the transfer portal, he announced through on3sports early Saturday afternoon.

Haulcy has been a key member of Houston’s defense the past two seasons, starting every game and leading the Cougars last season with his five interceptions and eight passes defended.

His play last season earned him first team All-Big 12 honors, as well as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after Houston’s week six 30-19 victory versus TCU in which he recorded two interceptions and seven tackles.

The news comes after UH lost junior cornerback Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal earlier this week.

Haulcy has one year of college eligibility remaining.

