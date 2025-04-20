Houston baseball splits shortened series versus Oklahoma State

Houston baseball wrapped up its rain-shortened series against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., with a 1-1 split after Saturday’s game was canceled due to inclement weather, with no plans for rescheduling.

The decision leaves the Cougars with twelve conference games remaining on the season.

A Good Friday for Houston

Two walks with a single in between set the stage for Houston’s sophomore centerfielder Tre Broussard in the top of the sixth inning with the Cougars trailing 2-4.

With the count 0-1, Broussard lifted a curveball to deep left field and off the wall, clearing the bases and giving Houston its first lead of the game at 5-4.

Graduate pitcher Antoine Jean, who had surrendered a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning to senior catcher Ian Daugherty, retired 14 of the next 15 batters he faced to seal Houston’s 7-4 win in Stillwater.

As a result, UH remained undefeated in Friday night Big 12 series openers this season.

Houston had an opportunity to strike first in the second inning, getting the first two batters on with no outs, but consecutive strikeouts and a groundout to short kept the Cougars off the board.

Baserunners weren’t a problem for the Cougars early on, but scoring them was, leaving seven stranded through the first four innings.

Oklahoma State opened the scoring first in the bottom half of the fourth inning when sophomore outfielder Kollin Ritchie hit a 3-run home run to left field off junior starter Paul Schmitz, marking only the second home run Schmitz has surrendered all season.

Schmitz retired the next two batters, finishing the game with a line of four innings pitched, seven strikeouts, two hits and three earned runs.

Broussard and junior infielder Colby DeJesus tacked on two insurance runs for Houston in the visiting half of the eighth inning, both singling in a run each to give Houston a three-run cushion.

Both Broussard and DeJesus accounted for all seven of Houston’s runs scored, as they went a combined 5-for-10 from the plate.

Jean tossed five innings of one-run baseball, fanning eight batters and picking up his fourth win of the season.

Downpour of rain, runs and late game drama

Coach Todd Whitting’s animated ejection in the top half of the fifth inning was the final blow in Houston’s 9-1 loss to Oklahoma State Sunday afternoon.

Following several stall tactics, Whitting argued a called third strike until he was eventually rung by the first base umpire. What followed was a five-minute saga until Whitting eventually reached the visitor’s bullpen.

With Houston trailing by eight runs and rain continuing to pour, the game was called after four and a half innings following junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez’s flyout to center field.

Oklahoma State put eight runs on the board before Houston scratched across a run with sophomore center fielder Tre Broussard’s RBI groundout to first base in the fourth inning.

The Cowboys jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning after junior infielder Brayden Smith laced a single to right field with one out, followed by junior outfielder Nolan Schubart tagging a fastball to right field in the next at-bat for his ninth home run of the season.

Houston’s starting pitcher, senior Brady Fuller, lasted only two-thirds of an inning before the call was made to the bullpen, bringing in junior reliever Chris Scinta.

With two outs in the second inning, a misplay on a sharply hit ball to first base extended the frame, setting the stage for a double, an intentional walk and an RBI walk after junior reliever Graysen Drezek walked sophomore outfielder Kollin Ritchie on four pitches.

After falling behind in the count 0-2, junior first baseman Colin Brueggemann hit a groundball past the right side of the infield, extending the Cowboys’ lead to 6-0.

Control issues plagued Houston in the third inning, with Drezek plucking back-to-back batters with two outs, and walking another to load up the bases.

Sophomore relief pitcher Richie Roman compounded the Cougars’ struggles, issuing two consecutive bases-loaded walks to give Oklahoma State a commanding 8-0 lead.

Houston only managed four hits in the rain-shortened game, with zero walks. Oklahoma State walked seven times, as well as tallying seven hits while hitting 2-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

With the loss, the Cougars fall to 6-11 in Big 12 play and 21-18 on the season overall.

Houston will now return home to host Lamar on Tuesday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Schroeder Park.

