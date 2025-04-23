BREAKING: Tau Kappa Epsilon members under investigation after alleged assault at Frontier Fiesta

A police report has been filed against Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity members, alleging they assaulted a UH student on Thursday, April 11, around 9 p.m., at the annual spring festival, Frontier Fiesta.

The student’s mother, Nikki Brooks, said her 20-year-old autistic son was spat on and verbally assaulted at the TKE tent.

“They interviewed my child three or four times, he wrote a five-page police report,” Brooks said in an interview with ABC13. “That third time he had that hour-long interview with the dean, I said, ‘Full stop. Y’all haven’t even talked to these boys. What else do you need from him?'”

Currently, UHPD is actively investigating, and one individual has been identified.

“We cannot comment until the investigation is concluded,” said UH Director of Media Relations Bryan Luhn.

This is a developing story, and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

