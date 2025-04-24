Cougars celebrate historic run on newly proclaimed Houston Men’s Basketball Day

April 23, 2025, is officially Houston Men’s Basketball Day, proclaimed by Mayor John Whitmire during Wednesday’s team final four celebration.

“You have literally put us on the map,” Whitmire said, recognizing the Cougars’ impact on the city and their presence on the national stage.

Though Houston came up just short of its first Naismith Trophy in a heartbreaking 65-63 loss to Florida in the national championship, the event honored the Cougars’ historic season with a Houston-style spin on “One Shining Moment,” celebrating the team’s unforgettable run.

Houston went 19-1 in conference play, including a perfect 10-0 record on the road. The Cougars won 14 straight road games — the longest streak in the NCAA and set a school record with 35 wins on the season.

UH mastered the art of cutting down nets, claiming the Big 12 regular season title, the Big 12 tournament title and the NCAA Midwest Regional.

“It all adds up to the greatest season in the history of our basketball program,” former broadcaster and UH alum Jim Nantz said. “Thank you for a season we will never forget.”

Every Cougar except junior guard Milos Uzan, who declared for the NBA Draft, and Terrance Arceneaux, who entered the transfer portal, gathered with fans and staff to celebrate the team’s success and conclude the journey together.

“I told the nation, ‘Don’t sleep on Houston,’” Sampson said. “And I’ll tell you this: we’ll be back.”