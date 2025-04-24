Houston softball shuts out Houston Christian University 11-0

After a string of losses in Lubbock this past weekend, Houston softball came back to shut out Houston Christian University in an 11-0 home victory at Cougar Softball Stadium on Tuesday.

The Cougars’ offense powered their way to victory by recording 11 runs on 11 hits, leading to a run rule in the fifth inning.

Freshman two-way Brooke Wells and sophomore infielder Makenna Mitchell both hit their ninth home run of the season, setting a dominating tone against the Huskies early in the game.

In the bottom of the first inning, a double by Wells, followed by a home run from Mitchell, resulted in two runs by the Cougars.

Another home run by Wells in the second inning scored sophomore outfielder Jordee Wilkens, sophomore infielder Bethany Aguilar and Mitchell, bringing the lead up to six.

In the bottom of the third, a single by freshman outfielder Ariel Redmond with bases loaded led to two runs, and freshman catcher Isabel Cintron followed with another single, where Aguilar scored.

Houston sealed a win with a successful double steal where freshman two-way Maddie Hartley stole home, securing a final score of 11-0 against the Huskies.

Wells hit the 53rd grand slam in program history and her second this season.

Houston pitchers did not issue a walk for the third time this season.

The Cougars completed their 11th game with 10 or more hits and their seventh game with 10 or more runs this season.

Next, the Cougars will play a three-game series against UCF in Orlando, Fla., with game one on Friday, April 25, at 5 p.m.

