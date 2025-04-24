Students protest visa revocations, call for sanctuary campus

Students for Justice in Palestine HTX and other organizations gathered Thursday, April 17 at Butler Plaza to protest the recent revocation of visas for international students and faculty, including a UH professor who was forced to leave the country.

Participants called on the University to take a stronger stance in support of international students and advocate for academic freedom and free expression.

“I can’t even think of a reason why this demonstration isn’t important,” said biology senior Adrienne Nguyen. “This affects all of us. When our voices are silenced and we just complain without taking action, we’re letting it happen.”

Nguyen said UH should declare itself a sanctuary campus and take steps to support its international community, even if direct protections are limited by law.

“Even if they are forced to allow immigration enforcement onto campus, the University can still train faculty and students on how to protect each other,” Nguyen said. “I want these actions to inspire others to fight for change.”

Texas Senate Bill 4, enacted in 2017, prohibits public institutions from adopting policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

As a result, public universities like UH are restricted from declaring themselves sanctuary campuses.

“As a state institution, UH must comply with applicable state and federal laws,” said senior associate vice president and vice chancellor for strategic communications Shawn Lindsey. “The proposal to declare UH a sanctuary campus is inconsistent with Texas law.”

Still, demonstrators urged UH to show stronger public support and offer resources to students affected by visa enforcement.

“We’re dealing with an unprecedented attack on the freedom to teach and learn without interference,” said distinguished professor of history David McNally. “Faculty and students are having visas revoked to create a climate of fear. If faculty won’t stand up in the face of that, what kind of example are we setting?”

McNally said the University should offer legal assistance, issue public statements and affirm its commitment to protecting students and faculty under threat.

Others like Josiah Rector of the Texas State Employees Union called the revocations a violation of First Amendment rights and academic freedom.

“What’s happening now is extremely dangerous,” Rector said. “This is about the freedom to speak, teach and organize without fear of retaliation.”

Lindsey said UH remains committed to providing support through its International Student and Scholar Services Office, which monitors immigration compliance and offers guidance to students navigating visa issues. Counseling and support services are also available.

In response to calls for stronger messaging, Lindsey cited the University’s policy on institutional neutrality and noted it exercises “judicious restraint” in making public statements on political and societal issues.

Despite those limits, demonstrators said they expect more from an institution that brands itself as a diverse, global university.

“They need to be less afraid of blowback from the state and actually be the university they claim to be,” Nguyen said.

