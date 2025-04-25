Houston baseball soars past Lamar in midweek matchup

Junior infielders Coby DeJesus, Tyler Cox and sophomore catcher Riley Jackson combined for a 7-RBI performance, leading Houston baseball to an 11-6 midweek win over Lamar at Schroeder Park on Tuesday.

The Cougars sent 10 batters to the plate in fueling its six-run bottom of the first inning, which included an RBI single by DeJesus with a two-run error, a two-run double by Cox and an RBI single by Jackson.

Lamar nearly deflated Houston’s early lead in the top of the fourth, when three consecutive singles set the table for a one-out bases-loaded walk issued to senior infielder Matt Ryan, followed by a two-run single by senior outfielder Heladio Moreno to cut the Cougars’ lead in half at 6-3.

A two-out RBI double by sophomore outfielder Damian Ruiz capped off the Cardinals’ four-spot to make it a two-run game.

The Cougars wasted no time in the bottom of the frame by responding with a two-out four-spot of their own.

A wild pitch scored sophomore infielder Anthony Avalos to make it 7-4. An RBI single by junior infielder Cade Climie made it 8-4, which led Lamar to use its fifth pitcher of the inning.

With the bases loaded, a hit-by-pitch issued to Cox, followed by a walk issued to Jackson, made it 10-4 and evened the frame top to bottom.

After a combined 2-for-16 streak at the plate from both teams, an RBI single by sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard in the bottom of the seventh gave the Cougars their largest lead of the night at 11-4.

The Cardinals threatened to trim down Houston’s lead again in the top of the eighth when a two-run home run by junior first baseman Reese Beheler made it 11-6, but the lead ultimately held firm.

Among Houston’s bullpen, graduate Andres Perez posted 1.2 innings of shutout ball to earn his first winning decision of the season against his former team.

Assistant coach Clay Van Hook assumed head coaching duties for the game after coach Todd Whitting was issued a two-game suspension by the NCAA following an animated ejection from Sunday’s weather-shortened series finale against Oklahoma State.

The Cougars, at 22-18 overall with 12 conference games remaining, will travel to Manhattan, Kan., to begin a four-game road trip with a three-game series against Kansas State at Tointon Family Stadium beginning Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

