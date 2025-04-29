Houston softball drops weekend series to UCF

Houston softball fell short in its weekend matchup against UCF, dropping the three-game series 2-1 inside UCF Softball Complex in Orlando, Fla.

Knights take game one

Junior pitcher Nicole Bodeux and UCF redshirt freshman pitcher Isabella Vega combined to allow only two hits through the first four innings, but the Knights caught fire in the fifth frame.

A walk and a single put runners on for UCF. Fifth-year outfielder Madison Simon took advantage with a sac fly to center field, giving the Knights the first lead of the night.

Junior infielder Aubrey Evans followed with a two-run homer to extend UCF’s lead to 3-0. The Knights did not stop there, later using a bases-loaded walk to extend their lead to 4-0.

The Cougars remained scoreless in the sixth but attempted a comeback at the top of the seventh frame. After a pair of walks, freshman catcher Isabel Cintron started the attempt with a single that allowed sophomore infielder Bethany Aguilar to put Houston on the board 4-1.

Freshman infielder Maddox Mitchell cut the lead to 4-2, but a groundout ended any chances of a comeback, sealing the win for UCF.

Houston offense shines in game two

The Cougars showed their claws with an offensive onslaught in game two, scoring double-digit runs for the eighth time this season to quiet the Knights 10-4.

The Knights and Cougars added a run in the third and fourth innings, but Houston put its foot back on the gas in the fifth frame. A hit by pitch and four consecutive singles allowed Cintron and Wilkins to drive the lead to 8-2, Houston’s largest of the game.

UCF scored on a sac-fly at the bottom of the fifth, but Houston maintained control adding a pair of runs at the top of the sixth.

The Knights added a run in the seventh but the Cougars offense was too much to handle, the Cougars clinched the game 10-4.

Houston opened the first hot, a walk and back-to-back singles opened the door for freshman two-way Maddie Hartley who hit a single to the left, putting Houston ahead 2-0.

The Knights answered, three consecutive singles helped redshirt senior utility player Stormy Kotzelnic drive in a run to cut UCF’s deficit to one.

Sophomore outfielder Jordee Wilkins blasted her fifth triple of both the season and her career to open the game up for Houston, pushing the lead to 5-1.

Wilkins finished the game with two hits, three runs batted in, and one hit-by-pitch drawn.

Five Cougars had multi-hit games, including Hartley and Wilkins. Houston tallied 13 hits in total.

Cougars get run-ruled in game three

After a 1-1 stalemate midway through the fifth, the Knights rallied in their half of the inning. A single up the middle from sophomore infielder Sierra Humphreys allowed the tying run. A groundout later in the frame pushed across another run to allow UCF to take the lead 4-2.

With the game in run-rule territory in the sixth, UCF’s redshirt junior catcher Ashleigh Griffin delivered the final blow with a three-run homer to left field to seal the game 10-2.

The Cougars struck first, grabbing the 1-0 lead after a throwing error by the Knights allowed Mitchell to score. After a scoreless second, Houston extended its lead in the third with junior infielder Mandy Esman driving home her 15th run of the season to push Houston’s advantage to 2-0.

UCF responded by capitalizing on a Houston error to cut the deficit to one.

The Knights would end scoring the game’s final 10 runs to win in come-from behind fashion.

The Cougars are now just one game over .500 at 22-21, and have fallen to a Big 12-worst 4-15 in conference play.

Houston will conclude the regular season at home by hosting No. 13 Arizona for a three–game series inside Cougar Softball Stadium, beginning on Friday, May 2.

