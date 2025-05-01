Mike Ekanem to join Houston men’s basketball coaching staff

Houston men’s basketball is set to hire assistant Mike Ekanem to its coaching staff, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Houston native will join the program following the departure of assistant coach Quannas White.

Ekanem brings Big 12 experience, having most recently served as an assistant at Oklahoma State, where the Cowboys finished 7-13 in conference play last season.

He also previously held assistant roles at George Mason and Sam Houston State.

During his one season at George Mason, the Patriots posted their highest winning percentage since 2012.

At Sam Houston, Ekanem helped lead the Bearkats to a school-record 26 wins and a WAC regular season title in 2022-23.

