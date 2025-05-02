Houston baseball bounces back from Kansas State loss with 4-3 win over McNeese

Houston baseball capped a demanding road stretch with a gutsy 4-3 win over McNeese on Tuesday night, holding off a late rally to secure a split of their two-game series.

Behind clutch bullpen performances and timely hitting, including a two-run homer from senior infielder Aaron Lugo and a key ninth-inning escape by sophomore pitcher Richie Roman, the Cougars bounced back after dropping two of three in a hard-fought weekend series at Kansas State.

The win marked Houston’s 12th win on the road this season, as the team looks to build momentum heading into its upcoming home series against Utah.

Houston holds off late rally to defeat McNeese

Houston baseball traveled to Lake Charles and edged McNeese 4-3 in a tense midweek matchup.

Though the Cowboys tallied 30 wins entering the game, timely hitting and strong bullpen work carried the Cougars to victory.

Junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez opened the scoring in the third with a single, and Lugo followed with a two-run homer.

In the sixth, Houston manufactured two more runs with small ball with a double from redshirt sophomore outfielder Xavier Perez, an RBI single from sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard and a perfectly placed sac bunt by sophomore infielder Anthony Avalos.

Sophomore pitcher Mauricio Luzardo earned the win, allowing just one unearned run and three hits through five innings.

Perez, Scinta and redshirt junior pitcher David Stich each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Stich escaped a jam in the eighth, stranding two runners to keep the lead intact.

Roman came in to close the ninth with a 4-1 lead but ran into trouble, allowing a double, triple and sac fly to cut it to 4-3 and loading the bases. Staying composed, Roman got a lineout to end the game and secure the two-game series split.

Slow start sinks Houston in series opener

Houston baseball opened its Big 12 series against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, with a 5-2 loss on Friday night.

The Wildcats jumped out early with a three-run homer in the second and extended their lead to 5-1 after an RBI double in the fourth.

Junior pitcher Paul Schmitz struggled on the mound, lasting just 3.1 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits.

Houston’s offense managed one run in the third off an RBI single by Lugo and added another on a sixth-inning balk.

The Cougars couldn’t mount a comeback despite 4.2 scoreless innings of relief from graduate pitcher Andres Perez and junior pitcher Chris Scinta.

Wildcats roll behind offensive outburst

Saturday’s game tilted even further in Kansas State’s favor, as the Wildcats pounded their way to a 14-5 victory.

By the third inning, Houston found itself in a 7-0 hole, and it only got worse with several home runs, including a grand slam, that made it 12-1 after five innings.

Solis, making his first conference start, allowed four earned runs in just two innings. Houston’s bats woke up late, putting up four runs over the final three frames.

Junior outfielder Brandon Bishop hit his first Division I home run in the ninth, a small bright spot in an otherwise lopsided loss.

Cougars fight back to avoid sweep

In Sunday’s finale, Houston flipped the script with an explosive start and a resilient finish.

The Cougars scored four runs in the first inning with back-to-back home runs, a three-run blast from Avalos, followed by Bishop’s second homer of the season. Junior outfielder Cade Climie added his team-leading ninth home run in the third to give Houston a 5-3 lead.

Kansas State tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth, but Houston’s bullpen came through. After sophomore starting pitcher Eric Van Valkenburg lasted less than an inning, graduate left-hander Antoine Jean delivered 6.2 crucial innings, allowing just two runs and striking out eight on 112 pitches.

Roman sealed the win with two shutout innings in relief. The clutch moment came in the ninth when junior infielder Tyler Cox roped an RBI double to score Avalos, putting Houston ahead 6-5, a lead they held to secure their 12th road win of the season.

Looking Ahead

Utah comes to town now 24-20 on the season and sitting 11th in the Big 12 with a 7-13 conference record. Houston returns home to Schroeder Park for a three-game series against Utah. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

