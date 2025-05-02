Houston men’s golf builds momentum for NCAA Regionals after strong spring finish

With NCAA Regionals set for May 12–14, the Houston men’s golf team is hitting its stride at the perfect time.

Led by standout senior Wolfgang Glawe, Houston has put together a stretch of competitive performances in top-tier events, including a top-four finish at conference, back-to-back top-10 individual results and solid play across the roster.

Houston places fourth in Big 12 Conference Championship

Houston made a statement in the Big 12 Conference Championship by finishing fourth with a total score of 1,149 on April 24, at the challenging Southern Hills Country Club.

The Cougars got better each day, lowering their score across all four rounds and closing with a final-round score of 283.

Glawe delivered the best conference finish of his career, tying for the individual lead after three rounds and ultimately finishing third at even-par 280.

The senior from St. Leon-Rot, Germany, birdied three of his final five holes to secure a spot on the All-Tournament Team which is his first postseason honor.

Sophomore Chi Chun Chen tied for 17th at 288, with senior Laurenz Schiergen in 29th, redshirt junior Hudson Weibel in 53rd and sophomore Grant Doggett in 65th all contributing throughout the week.

Houston men’s golf takes sixth at Thunderbird Collegiate

At Papago Golf Club, the Cougars came out hot, opening with rounds of 271 and 276 to sit in second after 36 holes.

They cooled slightly on Saturday, but still wrapped up a sixth-place finish at 833 in a competitive national field.

Redshirt senior Jacob Borow tied his career low with a 65 in the opening round and finished T-17 at 208.

Glawe joined him with a final-round 68 to also claim a share of 17th.

Weibel finished in 22nd and Chen followed in 23rd and showed consistency throughout the tournament.

Doggett ties for ninth individually at Aggie Invitational

While the main lineup competed in Phoenix, Doggett and freshman Hsuan-Yi Chen represented Houston as individuals at the Aggie Invitational on April 12.

Doggett shook off a rough start in the final round and battled back to finish T-9 with a score of 221, his second top-10 of the season.

After going 5-over through his first five holes in the final round, Doggett bounced back with five birdies to climb into the top 10. Chen finished T-37 at 229.

Glawe shoots bogey-free 65 in Valspar Collegiate Invitational

Earlier in the spring, Houston battled through a stacked national field at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, held at the Floridian National Golf Club from March 23-25.

The Cougars finished 13th at 848, going up against 11 top-25 teams, including the top three in the country.

The highlight came from Glawe, who fired a bogey-free 65 in the final round to climb into a tie for 12th at six-under 207.

It marked his fourth top-20 finish of the season and showcased his ability to go low under pressure.

Borow tied for 25th at 210 with three rounds of par or better, while Weibel, Schiergen and Chen provided consistent play throughout.

Looking ahead

After a spring full of high-level competition and consistent individual growth, the Cougars are well-positioned heading into NCAA Regionals.

From Glawe’s top-tier finishes to breakout performances from Borow, Doggett and Chen, Houston has proven it can contend with the nation’s best.

The team finds out its next challenge during the NCAA Selection Show on April 30.

