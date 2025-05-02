Houston women’s golf set for historic NCAA Regional appearance after strong Big 12 finish

Houston women’s golf earned a spot in the NCAA Regionals for the ninth time in the program’s history, securing the No. 5 seed at the NCAA Columbus Regional from May 5-7.

This marks the highest seeding ever for the Cougars, surpassing their previous best of No. 7.

Competing on the Scarlet Course at OSU Golf Club, Houston will face top-ranked teams including No. 2 Arkansas, No. 10 LSU and No.14 Ohio State in a bid to advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif., later this month.

Following a strong showing at the Big 12 Championships, the Cougars are primed for an exciting postseason run.

Big 12 Championship recap

The Cougars’ strong season performance culminated at the Big 12 Conference Championships, where junior Natalie Saint Germain posted her career-best finish.

With a three-day score of 218, Saint Germain tied for 10th place, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Despite challenging wind conditions up to 26 mph, she played consistently, including a stellar four-under 67 in the second round.

As a team, the Cougars finished in seventh place with a total score of 881.

Sophomore Maelynn Kim, junior Moa Svedenskiold and senior Hyeonji Kang also contributed solid performances, showcasing the team’s depth.

With this strong finish at the Big 12 Championships, the Cougars are ready to take on their next challenge in the NCAA Regionals.

No. 21 Houston women’s golf shines at Chevron Collegiate and Riverbend Intercollegiate

The Cougars also showcased their skills at two major tournaments earlier in the season: the Chevron Collegiate and the Riverbend Intercollegiate.

At the Chevron Collegiate, held at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas, Houston finished in seventh place with a score of 13-under par.

Junior Alexa Saldana led the way, tying for 11th at six-under par. The team demonstrated strong individual efforts, with Saint Germain finishing with a 69 in the final round to lead Houston on the final day.

Dominant victory at Riverbend Intercollegiate

The Cougars had an even more impressive performance at the Riverbend Intercollegiate, sweeping both the team and individual titles.

Houston finished with a score of six-under 858, securing a 33-stroke victory over Abilene Christian.

Svedenskiold captured her second individual title of the season with a remarkable 10-under 206.

The team’s dominating performance was highlighted by strong showings from Saldana, Saint Germain and Kim, all of whom posted career-best finishes.

Florida State matchup and Veritex Bank Collegiate success

Houston’s postseason push was further fueled by solid showings at the Florida State match and the Veritex Bank Collegiate.

At the Florida State matchup, the Cougars tied for sixth place with a total score of 902, with Saint Germain finishing tied for 11th.

They bounced back from a challenging first day to show resilience, cutting their score by 13 strokes in the second round.

In the Veritex Bank Collegiate, the Cougars staged a remarkable comeback in the final round, posting their lowest score of the tournament, a 4-under 284.

This helped them secure a two-stroke victory over Texas Tech.

Svedenskiold’s 6-under 210 earned her a tie for first place, marking her third individual title of her career.

Looking ahead to NCAA Regionals

The Cougars are now gearing up for the NCAA Columbus Regional, where they will face a tough field of top-ranked teams.

With their highest seeding ever and a track record of strong performances throughout the season, Houston is poised for another deep postseason run.

[email protected]