Houston baseball dominates Utah in a clean sweep

In an all-important series, Houston baseball demolished the Utah Utes, winning all three games to improve their record to 27-20 and extending their winning streak to a season-high five games.

Their Big 12 record improved to 10-13, gaining ninth place in the Big 12 rankings to help them in their quest to advance to Arlington for the Big 12 Tournament.

UH comes from behind to win game one on a walk-off

The Cougars rose from the ashes of defeat to take home game one 5-4.

Down 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Houston rallied with three runs, capping it off with a walk-off single from redshirt outfielder Xavier Perez to give the Cougars their first walk-off win since May 7, 2024.

“I was just treating it like any other at-bat,” Perez said. “Just looking for something I can handle and I got something I could hit hard.”

UH scored two runs in the first two innings, thanks to a ground-out RBI from sophomore outfielder Trae Broussard and an RBI triple from junior infielder Cade Climie.

Utah would rally with four runs between the fifth and seventh innings to take a 4-2 lead.

The Cougars remained unfazed by the situation. In the bottom of the ninth, Climie hit a single, which allowed junior outfielder Brandon Bishop to score. Junior outfielder Jake Tatom then hit a ground ball that resulted in both him and Climie being out, but it allowed junior infielder Tyler Cox to score.

After a single and a walk, Perez hit a 1-1 pitch into right-center field, allowing junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez to score the winning run.

Senior pitcher Malachi Lott got the win to improve his record to 3-0. He pitched two innings, striking out two batters and allowing no hits or runs. Climie went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Houston takes game two behind strong pitching

The Cougars took game two and the series 7-3 with a strong performance from the pitching unit.

Junior pitcher Paul Schmitz and graduate pitcher Antoine Jean both combined for 12 strikeouts, with Schmitz and Jean striking out six each.

“It’s been a good duo with me and Paul,” Jean said. “When he leaves with the lead, I just wanna get him the win.”

The visitors struck first in the top of the first inning with two RBI singles. Perez would help get UH’s first run on the board with a fly out to center field that allowed Jimenez to reach home plate.

However, Utah would run into a wall. After recording two runs on three hits in the first, they could only muster up one more run, a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, despite recording 12 more hits.

Even when they found themselves in good scoring positions, Houston’s pitching unit would shut them down.

This gave Houston’s offense the confidence to take control. After a scoreless second inning, the Cougars outran the Utes 6-1 the rest of the way to pick up the win.

Schmitz got the win to improve his record to 4-4. He pitched five innings, striking out six batters, allowing 10 hits and three runs.

Jean got his fourth save of the season, pitching four innings, striking out six batters, allowing 5 hits and no runs.

UH sweeps up Utah’s bags to send them packing

Houston wrapped the series with a 10-4 win, marking their first Big 12 series sweep since March 2024.

“It feels great,” Cox said. “When we get into May and turn the calendar, and it gets down to the wire, it’s super important to come out strong. Just kinda play with our hair on fire and play Houston baseball.”

Houston’s offense had a strong performance once again, as they recorded 13 hits and 10 runs for the day.

Perez demonstrated why he’s known as the “X-Factor.” In the fifth inning, with the Cougars leading 4-2, he crushed a pitch into left field for a 2-run home run, extending the lead to 6-2. From that point on, Houston never looked back.

Utah attempted to make a comeback in the latter innings, but the Cougars held firm to complete the sweep.

Graduate pitcher Andres Perez was awarded the win to improve his record to 2-1. He pitched two innings, striking out one batter, allowing only one hit and no runs.

Perez went 3-5 with two runs, two RBI and a home run, and Cox went 3-4 with three RBI.

Houston will look to keep rolling as they face Texas A&M on Tuesday, May 6 and then travel to Phoenix to take on Arizona State in the weekend series from May 9-11.