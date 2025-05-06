Houston baseball’s midweek matchup with Texas A&M canceled amid inclement weather

Houston baseball’s final midweek contest of the season at Schroeder Park against Texas A&M was canceled on Tuesday due to inclement weather, and will not be made up with only 11 days remaining in the regular season.

Considering geographic interest as a potential factor, 2,450 seats were sold for the highly anticipated midweek matchup, which would’ve filled over 70% of the stadium capacity.

With a weekend sweep of Utah and riding a season-high five-game winning streak, the previously-scheduled game presented an opportunity for Houston to boost its RPI ranking with a win, facing what would’ve been the second-highest ranked opponent on the index remaining on the season in Texas A&M. It now leaves the Cougars’ remaining schedule trimmed down to just two conference series against Big 12 newcomers.

However, what will be made up as a result of the cancellation will be the debut of the Cougars’ Houston Blue uniforms. The Cougars were previously scheduled to debut them during the matchup.

The uniforms will now be worn in the series opener against Arizona on Thursday, May 15.

Six games remain for the Cougars, who sit 10th in the conference standings at 27-20 overall and hold a 13-10 conference mark, a three-win improvement from their inaugural Big 12 campaign.

They will travel to Phoenix for their final road trip of the season to begin a three-game series against Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Friday, May 9, at 8:30 p.m.

