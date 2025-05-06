Houston softball swept by Arizona in regular season finale

Houston softball was swept over the weekend in its regular-season finale against the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats at Cougar Softball Stadium. Houston is now 22-24 on the season and will finish with a conference-worst record of 4-18 in Big 12 play.

Cougars suffer 10-1 loss in game one of series

Arizona won the series’ first game on Friday, 10-1, in five innings.

Graduate two-way Miranda Stoddard earned the win for the Wildcats, securing her 11th victory and preserving her perfect record for the season.

Houston started the game strong, taking the lead in the second inning off a solo home run by freshman two-way Maddie Hartley for an early 1-0 lead.

Arizona responded in the third, putting up two runs after an aggressive effort on the basepaths enabled a double-steal for the Wildcats.

In the fifth, Arizona’s momentum continued, and a two-run home run by junior catcher Sydney Stewart was followed by a grand slam by junior outfielder Dakota Kennedy, bringing the score to 10-1.

The Cougars were led by Hartley, followed by sophomore outfielder Jordee Wilkins, who went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Cougars get shut out 5-0 Saturday

Despite being able to contain Arizona for the game’s first six innings, the Cougars fell to the Wildcats 5-0 on Saturday.

In the seventh inning, Arizona took control and scored four runs to solidify its lead. Houston was plagued by errors in the seventh, allowing Arizona to bring the score to 5-0.

The first four innings featured a pitcher’s duel, with Arizona’s redshirt senior pitcher Devyn Netz and Houston’s trio of Hartley, redshirt junior pitcher Paris Lehman and freshman pitcher Nevaeh Brown delivering four and two-thirds shutout frames.

The Cougars struggled at the plate, hitting 2-for-23 while striking out eight times.

Freshman pitcher Rylee Michalak couldn’t find a groove, as she surrendered all five runs in her two and one-third innings pitched, as well as five hits and five walks allowed.

Cougars fall 8-3 Sunday

After the Wildcats jumped out to a five-run lead midway through the first inning, Houston could not catch up and lost 8-3 against Arizona in the final game of the regular season.

Stoddard’s second grand slam for the Wildcats this series gave them a commanding 5-0 lead before the Cougars could step up to the plate.

After a single by sophomore infielder Bethany Aguilar and a series of wild pitches by Arizona, Houston was able to close the gap 5-2 in the bottom of the first.

In the third, Arizona was able to improve its lead to 6-2 off a series of errors by the Cougars. Arizona’s momentum continued in the fourth, with a solo home run by Stewart.

The Cougars were able to close the gap in the seventh inning off a solo home run by freshman two-way Brooke Wells. However, they could not take the lead, falling to the Wildcats 8-3.

No. 11 seed Houston will next face No. 6 BYU in Wednesday’s first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 championships in Oklahoma City, Okla., at 7:30 p.m. CT.