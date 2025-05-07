Houston volleyball trailblazer Flo Hyman to be honored with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame induction

USA Volleyball announced on Tuesday morning that the late Flo Hyman, a trailblazer from the University of Houston, has been selected for induction into the 2025 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame class.

Hyman will be honored on July 12 in Colorado Springs, Colo., alongside the rest of the 2025 class.

After attending El Camino College for one year, Hyman made history when she transferred to Houston, becoming its first-ever female scholarship athlete.

During her three seasons with the Cougars, she guided them to two top-five finishes nationally. Hyman also received the Broderick Award (now the Honda Sports Award) in 1977, which honors the top collegiate female athlete in twelve sports.

Hyman’s other accolades with Houston include being a three-time All-American and receiving the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women National Player of the Year award in 1976.

Deciding to forego her final year of eligibility, Hyman went on to play nationally for the U.S. Women’s National Team and helped lead Team USA to a silver medal in the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Following the 1984 Olympics, Hyman continued her professional career in Japan until her untimely death in January 1986 at age 31, due to undiagnosed Marfan Syndrome.

Hyman’s previous inductions include the USAV Hall of Fame in 1985 and the University of Houston Hall of Honor in 1988.