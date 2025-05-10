Op-Ed: UH should cut ties with Starbucks

Introduction

During the recent winter break, I found myself shoulder to shoulder with my fellow baristas at the local Starbucks picket line. As someone working in the service industry, I am deeply inspired by the efforts of Starbucks Workers United to grow their representative union and challenge Starbucks’ increasingly regressive company policies.

On the picket lines, I spoke with workers like myself, many of whom once felt entirely unrepresented by management and eventually took it upon themselves to organize.

We discussed their hopes for the future, both in and out of Starbucks, with the union seen as a vehicle for securing greater job security, work-life balance, better health and safety standards and upward social mobility. However, the persistent refusal by the parent company to engage in meaningful negotiations weighs heavily on everyone’s mind.

The Problem

After lengthy discussions with local union members and their shop delegates, one thing has become clear: Starbucks has lost its way. With deteriorating company policies ranging from chronic understaffing to rising prices, customers have begun turning to competitors for their coffee.

When employees began pushing for improvements to workplace conditions, knowing that better conditions for staff would improve the customer experience, Starbucks refused to collaborate.

Since the establishment of the first unionized Starbucks store in Buffalo, NY, in 2021, SBWU has emerged as one of the boldest worker movements of the 21st century, with over 10,000 workers across more than 550 stores winning their right to unionize and secure a voice on the job. Meanwhile, Starbucks has amassed several complaints for Unfair Labor Practices.

The appointment of new CEO Brian Niccol has only worsened relations. After just four months at the helm, Niccol received a $96 million compensation package, along with a private jet for his commute from his home in Newport, CA, to the company headquarters in Portland.

In contrast, Starbucks employees may only receive 2-3% pay raises depending on their seniority. For example, a 2.5% raise would be equivalent to $0.34/hr for those already making $13.50/hr. With the company dragging its feet on addressing the numerous unresolved ULP charges, it’s difficult to understand how Brian Niccol could justify such a massive compensation package.

SBWU members have recognized this disparity and voted overwhelmingly, at 98%, to strike across all 500+ union stores during peak business hours.

What Students Can Do to Help

In early 2024, the growing union succeeded in pressuring Starbucks to come to the bargaining table and begin finalizing their first master contract, laying the groundwork for future negotiations. However, what often goes unnoticed is the crucial role that college students played in this victory.

As both the future workforce and a key consumer demographic for Starbucks, students hold unprecedented leverage in compelling the company to resume negotiations. The “Students Against Starbucks” campaign is a national, student-led solidarity movement launched in pursuit of pushing Starbucks back to the bargaining table.

The campaign’s main demand pushes for universities such as UH to terminate their contracts with Starbucks and replace them with more worker-friendly alternatives. This shift would provide significant leverage to the national union and the 11,000 workers they represent.

Once this change is achieved, the campaign aims to ensure that Starbucks locations are replaced with shops that prioritize humane working conditions and align with the interests of both workers and students.

In the meantime, we ask all UH students to boycott Starbucks products until a contract is won, and sign on to the open letter to UH administration in support of the demands.

Cody Szell is a junior political science major who can be reached at [email protected].