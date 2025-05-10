UH Collaborates with Victory Snacks to Create UH Themed Snack Line

UH has become the first university to partner with Victory Snacks on its new division, Victory Campus, which offers campus-themed snacks.

Developed in collaboration with LinkingCoogs, UH’s official name, image and likeness platform, Cougar nation will now be able to enjoy the UH themed snack line HoustonTxSnacks.

This collaboration aims to create sustainable financial opportunities to support athletic venues, college athletic programs and college athletes.

“It’s delicious, they are nutritious, and most importantly, every time you buy one, it’s helping one of our players,” said coach Sampson on a promotional video.

These fan-tailored snacks offer the athletics department financial support while simultaneously giving college sports fans a healthy snack, helping keep campus pride alive.

Through its partnership with TheLinkU, Victory Campus will soon collaborate with other universities such as the University of Alabama, the University of Notre Dame, Florida Atlantic University, the University of Tulsa, California State University, Fresno State, Indiana University at Indianapolis, the University of South Alabama and the University of Oklahoma.

“Victory Campus is more than just a product launch. It is a movement to empower student-athletes, energize fan communities and strengthen the connection between universities and the people who support them,” said Chief Growth Officer of Victory Snacks Grant Cohen. “By delivering premium, American-produced snacks and beverages that carry the pride of each school’s brand, we are creating a new model for how NIL programs can thrive while celebrating what makes college athletics truly special.”

The snack line will include jerky, meat sticks, gummy candies, corn puffs and nuts. HoustonTxSnacks are now available for preorder online and will soon be available in campus stores, stadiums and local stores.

[email protected]