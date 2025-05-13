BREAKING: Houston Softball parting ways with coach Kristin Veseley after nine seasons

Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez announced early Tuesday afternoon that Houston softball coach Kristin Veseley’s contract will not be renewed after nine seasons with the program.

“I want to thank the University of Houston for the 15 years,” Vesely said. “The relationships, memories and successes on and off the field were special and will never be forgotten.”

In Veseley’s final season, Houston concluded its second year in the Big 12 with a conference record of 4-18, going 22-25 on the season overall.

The Cougars lost 17 of their last 19 conference games to close out their regular season and were eliminated by No. 6 BYU in the first round of the Big 12 tournament, losing 4-0.

It marked Houston’s fifth consecutive campaign finishing with a record of .500 or worse and its fifth straight season missing the NCAA Regionals.

Veseley had been with UH since 2011, serving as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach for two years and ultimately taking over the program in June 2016.

Houston’s most successful season under Veseley came in 2019, when the program went 39-19 and reached the Regional Final of the NCAA Austin Regional before Texas ultimately ended its run.

In the five full seasons since, UH has not finished better than fourth in conference standings.

During her nine-season tenure, Houston compiled an overall record of 233-218-1, with a conference record of 68-98-1, including an 8-41 record in its first two Big 12 seasons.

“We appreciate Coach Vesely’s efforts and wish her and her family well moving forward. We will begin a national search to identify the next leader of our softball program moving forward,” Nuñez said.

