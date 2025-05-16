Houston men’s golf closes strong, finishes seventh at NCAA Urbana Regional

Houston men’s golf team capped off its NCAA Urbana Regional run with a 7-under par 277 finish in Wednesday’s final round to secure seventh place at Atkins Golf Club.

Competing on the lengthy 7,533-yard, par-71 course, the Cougars wrapped up the 54-hole event with a total score of 862, improving their team total each day of the tournament.

All five Cougars recorded even-par rounds or better in the final round, led by junior Hudson Weibel’s 3-under 68. Sophomore Chi Chun Chen and senior Wolfgang Glawe each carded 69s, while seniors Laurenz Schiergen and Jacob Borow added matching 71s.

Playing in his first NCAA Regional, Weibel showed poise throughout the week. After an even-par 71 in the opening round that included birdies on holes 3, 12 and 16, the Dallas native followed with a 75 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he rebounded with his strongest effort, bouncing back from a pair of late double bogeys with three birdies and a flawless closing stretch. He finished tied for 21st at 214.

Glawe delivered a standout performance over the final two rounds. After a 74 to open, the German senior surged on Tuesday with a 2-under 69, thanks to six birdies across the round.

He continued the momentum on Wednesday, firing another 69. Glawe finished as Houston’s top individual, tying for 17th at 212 after climbing 23 spots in the standings on Tuesday alone.

Chen showcased his scoring ability in the final round. Despite opening with a 75 and sitting 3-over through two holes on Wednesday, he rallied with a tournament-best seven birdies on the day, including a stretch of four out of five holes on the back nine. He concluded the tournament at 218, tying for 41st.

Schiergen and Borow wrapped up their collegiate careers with steady efforts. Both players contributed three birdies each in the final round and posted consistent play to close their Houston tenures on a high note.

The Cougars climbed from 12th to 7th with their final-round surge as a team. After opening with a 295 and improving to 290 on Tuesday, Wednesday’s 277 was the second-lowest round of the day behind only co-champion Oklahoma State.

The final leaderboard saw No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 14 Illinois share the team title at 837, with No. 35 UNLV (846), Troy (850) and No. 23 Texas Tech (851) rounding out the top five and advancing to the NCAA Championships. Houston finished just five shots behind sixth-place North Carolina.

Houston golf program’s perspective

This year’s NCAA appearance marked Houston’s 25th team entry in regional history and its fifth straight under Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke. In his 16th season, Dismuke has guided the Cougars to 11 NCAA Regionals.

While the team fell just short of advancing to the national championship, the finish represents continued consistency for a program with a rich postseason tradition. Houston famously won the 1998 NCAA Central Regional, and four Cougars have earned regional medalist honors, including Michael Perras (2016), Blair Hamilton (2016), Brett Callas (2003) and Dean Larsson (1994).

Last season, Houston narrowly missed advancing after finishing sixth at the Baton Rouge Regional. This year’s strong close, highlighted by veteran leadership and a balanced team effort, keeps the Cougars on the national radar heading into the offseason.