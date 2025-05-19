Houston men’s track and field claim third in Big 12 Championship, two titles and one conference record

Houston men’s track and field placed third at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship with 96 points, and the women’s team placed 14th over the weekend at Rock Chalk Park, for a total of nine podium finishes combined.

The highlight of the meet for the Cougars was senior Jamar Marshall Jr., who won the 110-meter hurdles on a personal best time of 13.13, the fastest wind-legal time in the NCAA this season.

The mark broke a 14-year conference record in the event and set a new school record. This was Houston’s 12th straight conference victory and the second Big 12 title in the 110 hurdles.

Senior John Adesola finished third in the event and achieved a personal best of 13.35, the third-fastest time in program history.

Sophomore Cayden Broadnax made it nine consecutive conference wins in the men’s 100-meter for Houston with a personal best time of 10.15, his first individual Big 12 title.

Graduate Kayla Dove was named the women’s shot put champion with a season-best mark of 18.14 meters. Dove completed the sweep in the event as she won the indoor conference title back in March.

Broadnax was also part of the 4×100-meter relay team alongside freshman Germain Smith-Mata, junior Ryan Mulholland, and senior Brice Chabot, which finished second with a season-best time of 39.43. Houston’s streak of 11 straight outdoor conference titles in the event ended by .09 seconds, as Texas Tech’s team ran 39.34.

Senior Grant Levesque got silver in the men’s decathlon with 7848 points, the second-best mark in program history with personal bests in the 110 hurdles, javelin, and the 1500 meter.

In the men’s high jump, sophomore Andrea Mita led the way with a second-place finish of 2.15 meters, followed by senior My’Kell Beck in third place with the same mark.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay team of freshman Damarien Jacobs, freshman Sahfi Reed, senior Adam Mason and freshman King Taylor got bronze with their time of 3:05.29.

Redshirt freshman Ty Lott secured the first points for the UH men’s team with a personal best mark of 61.53 meters in the men’s hammer throw, earning sixth place.

Junior Kaycee McCoy finished fifth with a personal best time of 13.27 in the women’s 100-meter hurdles and moved up to sixth on UH’s all-time performance list.

Houston track and field will now prepare for the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds in College Station, Texas, starting Wednesday, May 28.